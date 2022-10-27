ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Steelers injury report: Brandon Graham limited, Lane Johnson cleared for Week 8

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers, and only one player was listed as a limited participant coming out of the bye.

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe returned to full practice after a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh had four players miss practice but did have an All-Pro pass rusher return to the field.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LIMITED: DE Brandon Graham (hamstring).

FULL: CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (concussion), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle).

Steelers injury report

Week 7 Dolphins Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Al 890

DB Josh Jackson (Groin) – LP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) – FP

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) – DNP

DT Montravius Adams (Hamstring) – FP

WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) – FP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Ankle) – FP

DT Cameron Heyward (Not Injury Related – Resting Player) – DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) – DNP

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hamstring) was a full participant after not practicing on Wednesday. In addition, receiver/returner Steven Sims (hamstring) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle) were total participants after not practicing on Wednesday.

Cornerback Josh Jackson, who didn’t practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Levi Wallace didn’t practice after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) also missed practice for the second straight day.

