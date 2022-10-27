Read full article on original website
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates
whhscbox.com
It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!
The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County FEMA Update Hurricane Ian
Where is the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located?. Hurricane Ian survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. The letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on how the money can be used. If you have questions about your letter, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
A day after it was announced for the first time FEMA will assist with residential debris removal, the agency explains not everyone will be eligible. Here is why.
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
WINKNEWS.com
Sunseeker Resort construction resumes after Hurricane Ian
It is back to work on a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Southwest Florida. Construction has started again on the Sunseeker Resort along US-41 on Charlotte Harbor. Hurricane Ian destroyed all five cranes on the site, which was also battered by the wind and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion
Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
wengradio.com
FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County
The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
WINKNEWS.com
Cranes removing misplaced boats at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
Gated neighborhoods can sign-up for community debris removal from FEMA
Gated neighborhoods can sign-up for community debris removal from FEMA. The form and service can be applied for online and will not come with a cost to the homeowner.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian
All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
