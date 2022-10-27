Read full article on original website
Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Nick Jackson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week on Monday (Oct. 31). Jackson earned the weekly honor for the first time in his career. Jackson keyed a stellar defensive performance by UVA as the Cavaliers extended their streak to eight...
No. 8 Virginia Drops ACC Quarterfinal To No. 11 Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (13-3-3) fell in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships on Sunday (Oct. 30), dropping a 2-1 decision to No. 11 Duke (12-4-2) at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia was the fourth-seeded team in the tournament while Duke was the fifth-seeded team.
Rodesch Qualifies, Montes Advances at Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven current and former members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing this week at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 80 tournament taking place Oct. 30- Nov. 6 on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Junior...
Happy Ending Eludes Hoos in Marathon Game
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Coming off a rough performance in Atlanta, true freshman Will Bettridge redeemed himself Saturday at Scott Stadium, where he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, including two in overtime. Alas for Virginia, those were its only points against ACC rival Miami on a picturesque fall...
Four Cavaliers Earn All-Conference Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia field hockey team were named to the 2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Teams in honors announced on Monday (Oct. 31) by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Grad student striker Annie McDonough and freshman midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler were named to the first team, while...
Cavaliers Fall at Wake Forest, 3-0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Coming off back-to-back ACC wins, the Virginia volleyball team (11-12, 3-9 ACC) fell, 16-25, 20-25, 23-25, at Wake Forest (13-10, 5-7 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 30) in Reynolds Gymnasium. The Cavaliers were led by middle blocker Abby Tadder, who posted a team-high eight kills with just...
Tennessee Fall Invitational: Day II
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches this weekend at the Tennessee Fall Invitational tournament being held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30 in Knoxville, Tenn. The Cavaliers will be competing against players from Tennessee, Kentucky and...
