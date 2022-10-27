ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man arrested after being caught with drugs, driving stolen car

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsoEE_0ipG8evZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rockvale man was arrested in Nashville after he was caught driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs inside the car.

Metro police said officers tried to stop the Charger on James Robertson Parkway near 4th Avenue North after it had just been stolen off a car lot, but it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the Charger to Old Hickory Boulevard and I-65 where the Charger was disabled.

Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Dyer, then got out of the car and approached the vehicle behind him in traffic. Dyer then ran from officers and threw a loaded gun while running away, but police caught up to him a short time later, according to investigators.

Police said officers searched the Charger and found a clear plastic bag containing 14.6 grams of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in the center console.

Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville

Dyer was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, dangerous felony weapon possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in lieu of a $42,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
athleticbusiness.com

Coach Who Hid Camera, Recorded Young Girls Sentenced to Prison

A former coach in Tennessee was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for recording images of girls with a hidden camera. Andrew Halford, 34, was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday in Carthage, Tenn., in a plea deal. “We believed at the sentencing hearing, whether that came...
CARTHAGE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy