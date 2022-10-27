Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Debra Anderson — PENDING
Debra Anderson, Warsaw, passed away at Warsaw Meadows on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 61. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Jean Ann Hunter
Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly at 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. (Wilkinson) Barber, she was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.
inkfreenews.com
Martha Islasacosta — PENDING
Martha Islasacosta, Warsaw, passed away at Kosciusko Community Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 62. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
inkfreenews.com
Carles Wade Ousley — PENDING
Carles Wade Ousley, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Brett Denney — PENDING
Brett Denney, 64, North Webster, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, passed away after a recent decline in her health on Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born in Kosciusko County on April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie. Freda is survived by her children: Darcy (Desiree)...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Jean Siddall
Carol Jean Siddall, 81, Knox, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Plymouth. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941. She married James Siddall; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Debbie) James Siddall, New Carlisle and Steven (Peggy) Siddall, Monterey; daughters, Connie (Jay) Lynn Marks, Morgantown and Kellie (Chris) Jean Marshall, Knox; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron Back, Knox.
inkfreenews.com
Gregory S. Sheaks
Gregory S. Sheaks, 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born on June 21, 1962, in South Bend. He married Sheri on Aug. 14, 1982, in Buchanan, Mich. He is survived by his mother: Teresa; wife: Sheri, LaPaz; daughters: Nicole...
inkfreenews.com
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
inkfreenews.com
Ernest G. Clark
Ernest G. Clark, 79, Middlebury, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born March 4, 1943, in Smyrna, N.Y. On May 5, 1967, at Fort Carson, Colo., he married Connie Sue (Downing) Clark. Surviving are his wife: Connie, Middlebury; son: Tom Clark, Middlebury; daughter:...
inkfreenews.com
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Claypool. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955. He married Kathy Felabom; she survives in Claypool. He is also survived by his stepsons, Benjamin (Tina) Kline, Otwell and Jason Rhoades, Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Brandi (Randy Hayes) Kline, Pendleton; sister, Carol Romack, Wakarusa; and five grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Warren — UPDATED
Beverly Jean Warren, 81, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, died unexpectedly Oct. 17, 2022, at home in Ligonier. Born June 27, 1941, in Ligonier, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise (Smith) Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his death in August of this year.
inkfreenews.com
Charles William Howard — UPDATED
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born Aug. 12, 1932. Charles married Linda Andrews; she preceded him in death. He then married Nancy Jane Lyons on Oct. 15, 2000; she survives in Argos. Charles is also...
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Return Of Junior Achievement To Lakeview
WARSAW — Kids at Lakeview Middle School are gaining some financial literacy courtesy of Junior Achievement and Lake City Bank. JA, an organization which helps prepare students for the workforce, recently started up again at LMS with the help of the bank. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated JA’s return after more than 10 years to the school with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 28.
inkfreenews.com
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
inkfreenews.com
Schmucker Recognized As Friend Of Extension
GOSHEN — Harold Schmucker, Goshen, received the 2022 Friend of Extension Award during the annual meeting of the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board Tuesday, Oct. 25. Robby Kelly, county extension director, reflected back to 10 years ago when he met Schmucker, who is “one whom you can often...
Comments / 0