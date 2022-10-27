ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

One dead, one seriously injured in Park City crash

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8M4d_0ipG8MEb00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Park City early Thursday morning left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The Park City Police Department said the crash happened at 5:55 a.m. at the intersection of N Air Cap Dr and E 53rd St N.

Paula McKinney, 70, was heading west on 53rd St when she attempted to turn left into a convenience store. A 26-year-old Wichita man was heading east when McKinney turned in front of him, and the two crashed.

Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri

Both McKinney and the man were transported to the hospital. McKinney was pronounced dead from her injuries. The man is in serious condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours while emergency services worked but have since reopened.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

