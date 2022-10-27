Read full article on original website
Worcester police investigate weekend gunfire
WORCESTER — Two people were injured in separate shootings over the weekend, with city investigators also reviewing at least two other situations where shots were fired. The first shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to Country Club Boulevard for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had non-life-threatening wounds from a gunshot, police said. ...
Boston cop threatened, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’ Suffolk DA says
Prosecutors said Monday that a Boston police officer accused of domestic violence during a weekend altercation threatened to burn down the home of a member of her family or household with them inside it. Roselyn LaCroix, a member of the Boston Police Department since 2006, was arrested before dawn Sunday...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Stephen Beando, accused of striking and killing man in a wheelchair, held on $5K cash bail
A Leicester man accused of driving drunk and hitting a man in a wheelchair on a Worcester road in May and killing him was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Stephen W. Beando, 50, of 23 Salminen Dr., Leicester, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by OUI liquor and/or drugs, leaving the scene after causing death and failure to slow for a pedestrian in a road. He was indicted by a Worcester County Grandy Jury earlier this month.
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
Boston police arrest suspected ‘peeping Tom’ after investigation
Boston police officers arrested a man over the weekend who was suspected of peering into apartment windows in the Boston College area. On Oct. 29 around 10:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore Road and Lothian Road in Brighton. Upon arrival,...
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Police identify man shot by Mass. police officer during domestic violence call
A man who was shot by a Massachusetts police officer after authorities said he was armed with a knife during a Friday night domestic violence incident in Easton has been identified by officials. Dwayne Gervais, 34, of Easton, was identified as the person said to be armed with a knife...
Mass. teen accused of driving 120 mph on NH highway issued court summons
A Massachusetts teenager accused of zipping down a New Hampshire highway at over 120 miles per hour will be summoned to court, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said a 19-year-old Boxford man was clocked driving 121 miles per hour when he passed a state trooper on Interstate 95 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, just south of Portsmouth in the town of Greenland.
Slayings of Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson in Worcester still unsolved, 15 years later
WORCESTER — It has been 15 years since friends Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson were gunned down in their North Ashland Street apartment on Halloween night. In that time, someone was held responsible for a fight with Robinson a few days before, but no one has been arrested for what happened the night of Oct. 31, 2007. ...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
Mom faces DUI charges after crash sends 2 kids to hospital
Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Police body cam footage shows Worcester pastor tasered, arrested after calling cop ‘tyrant’
Worcester Police Department body cam footage shows exactly what transpired in the moments before a pastor was tasered and arrested, along with his son, inside a Baptist church in August 2019. Police were at the church attempting to retrieve a child as part of a custody dispute. The situation turned...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Springfield Police seek help in identifying 2 suspects involved in a car theft
The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is asking for help in identifying two suspects in a car theft.
