Worcester police investigate weekend gunfire

WORCESTER — Two people were injured in separate shootings over the weekend, with city investigators also reviewing at least two other situations where shots were fired. The first shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to Country Club Boulevard for a report of a gunshot victim.  Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had non-life-threatening wounds from a gunshot, police said. ...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Stephen Beando, accused of striking and killing man in a wheelchair, held on $5K cash bail

A Leicester man accused of driving drunk and hitting a man in a wheelchair on a Worcester road in May and killing him was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Stephen W. Beando, 50, of 23 Salminen Dr., Leicester, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by OUI liquor and/or drugs, leaving the scene after causing death and failure to slow for a pedestrian in a road. He was indicted by a Worcester County Grandy Jury earlier this month.
LEICESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. teen accused of driving 120 mph on NH highway issued court summons

A Massachusetts teenager accused of zipping down a New Hampshire highway at over 120 miles per hour will be summoned to court, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said a 19-year-old Boxford man was clocked driving 121 miles per hour when he passed a state trooper on Interstate 95 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, just south of Portsmouth in the town of Greenland.
BOXFORD, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident

A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
