Hampton Township, PA

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial

A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
NEW FLORENCE, PA
Letter to the editor: Democrats will uphold free, fair elections

I saw Liz Cheney’s full interview on “Meet the Press” Oct. 23. It was more than just a clear chat. She said that every American has an obligation and a responsibility to make an informed vote in the midterms and understand the facts. And if someone they are considering voting for denied the results of the last election (such as Sen. Doug Mastriano), they should not vote for that candidate. To do so would not be a cavalier opinion, or a belief, or even a snub to “liberals”; it would be an irresponsible decision that endangers our constitutional values of freedom.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022

The 2022-23 Gateway High School cheerleaders made a donation to the Susan G. Komen nonprofit, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts in order to make the biggest impact against the disease. The students raised $250 toward the cause through the sale of pink T-shirts, in recognition of Breast Cancer...
MONROEVILLE, PA
The Stroller, Oct. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Brackenridge bingo to aid Toys for Tots. A bingo to...
TARENTUM, PA
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona

WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
VERONA, PA
Ligonier Life Is Good shop owners like brand's positive message

In a small town with quaint shops, a choice of restaurants and multiple widely popular community events throughout the year, you could argue that life is good already. And yet, for Ligonier, things might just have gotten yet another notch better with the addition of a Life Is Good branded-merchandise store.
LIGONIER, PA
Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh

In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Plum, Oakmont, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022

The traditional Latshaw Pops Orchestra show “The Sounds of Christmas” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration featuring a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, along with singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. Tickets are available at theoakstheater.com and by calling 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253. Tickets are $38 for general admission.
OAKMONT, PA
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022

Joseph Oliver III sold property at 326 Second St. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $655,007. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold property at 326 Second St. to Matthew Brian and Eva Marie McTiernan for $655,007. Etna. Mason Joel West sold property at 27 Houston St. to Zacchery Taylor Hobbs for...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis

Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
RURAL VALLEY, PA
Blairsville's Black Ridge will host album release party Nov. 10 in Blawnox

Even if they don’t know the band by name, Pittsburgh sports fans are probably familiar with Blairsville rockers Black Ridge. Their songs, “New Day” and “Celebration” have been featured regularly during televised Pirates and Penguins games, and the tune “You’ll Never Stop This Machine” was used during the 2021-‘22 NHL playoffs and on the nationally televised “Hockey Night in Canada.” That’s in addition to airplay on more than half-dozen local radio stations.
BLAWNOX, PA

