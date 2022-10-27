Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI-TV reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County district attorney
WPXI-TV reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Upcoming meetings, historical society talk and more around the Sewickley area
Leet Civil Service Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the township building, 194 Ambridge Ave. Leet Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building. Meeting agendas and more information about township activities can be found at leettownship.org. Historic review meeting. Sewickley’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial
A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Democrats will uphold free, fair elections
I saw Liz Cheney’s full interview on “Meet the Press” Oct. 23. It was more than just a clear chat. She said that every American has an obligation and a responsibility to make an informed vote in the midterms and understand the facts. And if someone they are considering voting for denied the results of the last election (such as Sen. Doug Mastriano), they should not vote for that candidate. To do so would not be a cavalier opinion, or a belief, or even a snub to “liberals”; it would be an irresponsible decision that endangers our constitutional values of freedom.
Police: Man crashed stolen vehicle by Pittsburgh's West End Bridge
A man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on the West End Bridge in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling northbound along Route 51 shortly after 12:30 p.m. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022
The 2022-23 Gateway High School cheerleaders made a donation to the Susan G. Komen nonprofit, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts in order to make the biggest impact against the disease. The students raised $250 toward the cause through the sale of pink T-shirts, in recognition of Breast Cancer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Brackenridge bingo to aid Toys for Tots. A bingo to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Life Is Good shop owners like brand's positive message
In a small town with quaint shops, a choice of restaurants and multiple widely popular community events throughout the year, you could argue that life is good already. And yet, for Ligonier, things might just have gotten yet another notch better with the addition of a Life Is Good branded-merchandise store.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Atlas Art open house, cookie walk and more in Pine, Richland
Atlas Art Studio in Wexford will hold an open house and gift shop from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. Free crafts, hot cider, hot chocolate, a community art project and tons of Christmas gifts will be available. No registration is required and the event is for all ages.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh
In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum, Oakmont, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022
The traditional Latshaw Pops Orchestra show “The Sounds of Christmas” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration featuring a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, along with singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. Tickets are available at theoakstheater.com and by calling 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253. Tickets are $38 for general admission.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022
Joseph Oliver III sold property at 326 Second St. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $655,007. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold property at 326 Second St. to Matthew Brian and Eva Marie McTiernan for $655,007. Etna. Mason Joel West sold property at 27 Houston St. to Zacchery Taylor Hobbs for...
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood
A man was killed after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials said. Officers responded to an 11-round Shotspotter alert around 1:50 p.m. along the 7100 block of Hermitage Street, public safety spokesman Maurice Matthews reported. They located a man in a vehicle with a gunshot...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police outline case against 2 suspects in Brighton Heights church shootings; no motive yet
Pittsburgh police arrested two teenagers they say were involved in Friday’s shooting at a Brighton Heights church that left six people injured and caused a scene described as “chaotic.”. Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, of Pittsburgh are facing multiple charges including attempted homicide,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Stanton man, Seton Hill cybersecurity teacher, wins scholarship for IUP doctoral work
There has never been more need for cybersecurity , given growing concerns about cyberattacks on businesses and institutions and the threat of meddling on behalf of other countries. Brad Messner of New Stanton is teaching potential cybersecurity professionals at Greensburg’s Seton Hill University while continuing his own education in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
Blairsville's Black Ridge will host album release party Nov. 10 in Blawnox
Even if they don’t know the band by name, Pittsburgh sports fans are probably familiar with Blairsville rockers Black Ridge. Their songs, “New Day” and “Celebration” have been featured regularly during televised Pirates and Penguins games, and the tune “You’ll Never Stop This Machine” was used during the 2021-‘22 NHL playoffs and on the nationally televised “Hockey Night in Canada.” That’s in addition to airplay on more than half-dozen local radio stations.
