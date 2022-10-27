Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Department of Elections identifies additional transactions in voter registration system
Additional transactions that did not previously populate to the online voter registration hopper for processing by local general registrars have been identified by the Department of Elections (ELECT). Directly related to a previously reported computing error involving the statewide voter registration system, according to a press release, all affected voters...
Augusta Free Press
Accelerated social worker license process in Virginia to encourage relocation from other states
The Virginia Board of Social Work enacted regulations this week to speed up the process of becoming a social worker from another state. Virginia ranks 39th among states for mental health care access, according to a 2021 report by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and 93 of Virginia’s 133 localities are federally-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas. Thirty-seven percent of Virginians, or 3.2 million, live in the shortage areas.
Augusta Free Press
New workforce website promotes hospital and health care jobs in Virginia
Virginia hospitals are currently recruiting for more than 11,000 jobs. In order to help with the current shortages in the workforce and plan for the future, a new website has been launched to attract clinical professionals to pursue their career in the Commonwealth. The new On Board Virginia website features...
Augusta Free Press
Open enrollment for the Marketplace on Healthcare.gov begins on Tuesday
The Inflation Reduction Act extended Marketplace health insurance premium subsidies through 2025. Open enrollment for 2023 begins tomorrow until Jan. 15, 2023, and Virginians are encouraged to review healthcare plan options. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act, which prevents premium hikes on...
Augusta Free Press
Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste
Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday. The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards. “These amendments strengthen waste management practices...
Augusta Free Press
Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project
A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project. The Virginia State Corporation Commission had expressed concern about construction and operation risks for ratepayers. A settlement reached by the Office of the Attorney General, Dominion Energy, Walmart, the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices includes the protection risks, providing significant cost certainty for customers while allowing the $9.8 billion project to move forward, should the Commission find that adopting the settlement in place of its final order is in the best interest of customers.
Augusta Free Press
Federal program funds $4M in grants to support development in Virginia’s Appalachia
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced more than $4 million in grants to support workforce development, community revitalization and expanded health service efforts through economic development initiatives in Virginia’s Appalachian region. The grants are being made through the ARC’s Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative, a...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing
A program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state. The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M. Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M. Block 9 A1, Norfolk,...
Augusta Free Press
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber to host inaugural economic summit Nov. 9
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester. President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of...
Augusta Free Press
National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day
Shenandoah National Park has announced plans for their 2022 Veterans Day observance. Friday, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day in observance of Veterans Day. In observance of Veterans Day, NPS staff will be present at both sites from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to distribute free National Park passes to U.S. active-duty military and veterans.
