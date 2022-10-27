Read full article on original website
Fresenius: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Sunday reported third-quarter profit of $231.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share. The dialysis services provider posted...
Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Monday reported a loss of $428,000 in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
Recap: Axcella Health Q3 Earnings
Axcella Health AXLA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axcella Health beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.38. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
WEC Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
WEC Energy Gr WEC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WEC Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $256.00 million from...
Recap: Incyte Q3 Earnings
Incyte INCY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Incyte missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $10.32 million from the same period last...
Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Recap: Sirius XM Q3 Earnings
Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sirius XM Holdings missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $82.00 million from...
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
Pitney Bowes: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pitney Bowes PBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pitney Bowes missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was down $44.53 million from the same...
Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.93. Revenue was up $4.57 million from the same...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
Recap: Catalent Q1 Earnings
Catalent CTLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Catalent missed estimated earnings by 39.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Abiomed Q2 Earnings
Abiomed ABMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $17.78 million from the same period last...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
PAR Technology’s Punchh® Launches Innovative Subscription Solution for Restaurants and Convenience Stores
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and builder of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced today that its industry-leading loyalty software Punchh ® is now offering enterprise restaurants and c-store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005318/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
GSK's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of GSK Inc. GSK decreased by 16.74%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt GSK has. Based on GSK's financial statement as of March 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $31.30 billion and current debt is at $9.18 billion, amounting to $40.48 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $6.25 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $34.24 billion.
