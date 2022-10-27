ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chaka Khan says Auto-tuned singers should ‘get a job at the Post Office’

By Tashara Jones
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146oZO_0ipG7FWF00

Chaka Khan thinks that if you need to use Auto-tune to hit your notes, you should get a job at the Post Office rather than in a recording studio.

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists,” the legendary diva told Page Six at the Angel Ball Monday night, “There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with.”

“But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring!,” she added, “People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick.”

The singer performed hits like “I’m Every Woman” and “Tell Me Something Good” at the annual fundraiser for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Denise Rich founded the charity to honor her daughter, Gabrielle, who died at the age of 27 from leukemia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwxrS_0ipG7FWF00
The diva performed for gala attendees including Denise Rich, New York mayor Eric Adams and Fat Joe.
Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang

Meanwhile, she said that some of the most talented female artists seem to have very low self-esteem. “I feel very sad. It saddens me deeply that so much… insecurity is present in these girls. They really need to know that they are the gold and that they really are precious.”

Clive Davis also attended the event where Star Jones served as a “paddle raiser.” Investor John Paulson was an honoree at the event at Cipriani Wall Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xcjw_0ipG7FWF00
Khan sang hits including “I’m Every Woman” and “Tell Me Something Good.”
Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang

The gala raised $2.8 million.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”

Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner after cheating denial

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying solo in Miami following recent accusations that the rapper cheated on Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model. The “Sickomode” rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament before heading to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 a.m. to party with friends.
MIAMI, FL
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy