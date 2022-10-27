Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
NBCMontana
Madison Co. fire warden named DNRC fire cooperator of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison County fire warden was recognized as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Joe Brummell serves as the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator. The award recognizes someone for their support...
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone opens North Entrance early
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park opened its North Entrance in Gardiner Sunday. The road was scheduled to open Nov. 1, but opened early due to contractors completing striping work Saturday. Yellowstone officials also announced park visitors' entrance fees are waived for Oct. 30 and 31. Yellowstone National Park...
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
NBCMontana
Montanans prepare for upcoming travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t started or thought about booking a flight to travel, now is the time. According to the Transportation Security Administration, travel numbers have climbed since the start of the...
NBCMontana
Bozeman leaf cleanup begins
Bozeman, Mont — Around Bozeman this November, you can expect to see tractors scooping up leaves and plows pushing piles into the streets for pickup. It's a job that requires all hands on deck. “Our leaf cleanup program is pretty in depth. It takes a wide range of different...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
NBCMontana
MSU Indigenous student group places 2nd in national competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — An American Indigenous Business Leaders student group at Montana State University placed second in a national business plan competition this summer. The student group was nationally recognized for a business plan created in collaboration with the MSU American Indian Council. Chapters submitted a complete written plan...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
NBCMontana
Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman for its 14th year. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and learn from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham. Hale and Pham will lead author talks, workshops and hands-on activities.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
Comments / 1