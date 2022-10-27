ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
tsln.com

Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”

1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Calling all Billings artists: unique opportunity available

The city of Billings and the Community Services Department announced a unique opportunity for local artists. According to the press release, the city has an open Call for Artist’s contracts for one or two artists in residences (AIR). The selected artist will work on the Mobilize MAGIC City project....
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First snowfall in Billings mid-week

Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Class A/AA soccer state championships

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Billings Central Catholic wins their 10th girls Class-A soccer state title over Whitefish beating the Bulldogs 2-1. Bozeman Gallatin wins their first girls Class-AA soccer state title over Missoula Sentinel beating the Spartans 3-1. Columbia Falls wins boys soccer, winning the Class-A state title for the...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy