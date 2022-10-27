Read full article on original website
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Phone scam involving U.S. Marshals Service hits Billings area
The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to Billings area residents of a phone scam involving the federal law enforcement agency.
KULR8
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
Man wanted in Florida for murder arrested in Billings
A judge set bond at $500,000 after authorities noted Douglas is wanted on a homicide charge in Florida.
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash
An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
tsln.com
Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
Billings airport unveils new security checkpoint location
The new checkpoint offers brand new technology and is part of a five-phase terminal expansion project that is projected to take multiple years to complete.
yourbigsky.com
Calling all Billings artists: unique opportunity available
The city of Billings and the Community Services Department announced a unique opportunity for local artists. According to the press release, the city has an open Call for Artist’s contracts for one or two artists in residences (AIR). The selected artist will work on the Mobilize MAGIC City project....
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
yourbigsky.com
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
NBCMontana
Class A/AA soccer state championships
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Billings Central Catholic wins their 10th girls Class-A soccer state title over Whitefish beating the Bulldogs 2-1. Bozeman Gallatin wins their first girls Class-AA soccer state title over Missoula Sentinel beating the Spartans 3-1. Columbia Falls wins boys soccer, winning the Class-A state title for the...
