Biden To Campaign for Demings, Crist In Florida

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden will appear at a rally Tuesday at Florida Memorial University to support U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, the Democratic National Committee said Thursday.

The rally at the Miami Gardens campus will come a week before Election Day, when Demings will try to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio , R-Fla., and Crist will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis .

The Democratic National Committee had earlier announced that Biden would campaign in South Florida and released the details Thursday.

In the news: MSNBC Host Cuts Off WH Official Claiming Biden Is ‘Delivering’ For Americans

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

