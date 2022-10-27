WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.

