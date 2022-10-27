Read full article on original website
Related
West side shooting suspect charged for separate shooting
A shooting on the west side of Sioux City resulted in two deaths, additional documents say there was a third victim involved during the altercation.
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate. A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
$100,000 of marijuana seized by Yankton police
Yankton Police executed a search warrant in Gayville where law enforcement found more than 22 pounds of cannabis products and guns.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
Comments / 0