ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
STANTON, NE
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate. A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
kscj.com

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy