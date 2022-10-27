Public meeting at Lyman Allyn Art Museum Nov. 2 to discuss findings of Route 32 study

New London ― The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, supported by Fuss & O’Neill and Toole Design Group, will host a public meeting Nov. 2 regarding the ongoing safety and mobility study of Route 32 between Williams Street and Benham Avenue.

The meeting will take place at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., beginning at 5 p.m.

In a news release, SCCOG asks residents to join the meeting to listen to the findings of the study far and provide feedback on preliminary future design options for the corridor.

For more information regarding the project, please visit www.route32study.com.