Charlotte woman’s loss due to Alzheimer’s shapes nonprofit’s mission of supporting caregivers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte organization is teaming up with another nonprofit to host a town hall about Alzheimer’s disease this weekend.

Venitra White-Dean is the executive director of the Frankie Mae Foundation. For nearly a decade, she took care of her mother, Frankie Mae, who had Alzheimer’s before passing away in 2020.

“The biggest sacrifice is taking care of that loved one. A lot of times you don’t take care of yourself,” White-Dean said. “So I decided when my mother passed away, my purpose was to help other caregivers, and that’s what the Frankie Mae Foundation does. We do things for caregivers.”

The nonprofit, which started in January, hosts weekly and monthly programs for caregivers in the Charlotte area. On Saturday, the organization is teaming up with another nonprofit to host the Caregiver Advocacy Town Hall at a northeast Charlotte church.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is urging people to get screenings. You can schedule a screening by calling 866-232-8484 or by clicking this link.

To learn more about the Frankie Mae Foundation, click here. To register for Saturday’s free event, click here.

