Charlotte woman’s loss due to Alzheimer’s shapes nonprofit’s mission of supporting caregivers

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte organization is teaming up with another nonprofit to host a town hall about Alzheimer’s disease this weekend.

Venitra White-Dean is the executive director of the Frankie Mae Foundation. For nearly a decade, she took care of her mother, Frankie Mae, who had Alzheimer’s before passing away in 2020.

“The biggest sacrifice is taking care of that loved one. A lot of times you don’t take care of yourself,” White-Dean said. “So I decided when my mother passed away, my purpose was to help other caregivers, and that’s what the Frankie Mae Foundation does. We do things for caregivers.”

The nonprofit, which started in January, hosts weekly and monthly programs for caregivers in the Charlotte area. On Saturday, the organization is teaming up with another nonprofit to host the Caregiver Advocacy Town Hall at a northeast Charlotte church.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is urging people to get screenings. You can schedule a screening by calling 866-232-8484 or by clicking this link.

>> In the video at the top of the page, White-Dean shares more about her organization’s mission, and how she lives her life to honor her mom.

To learn more about the Frankie Mae Foundation, click here. To register for Saturday’s free event, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Studies show experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline)

Studies show experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline

