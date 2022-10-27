Crawford County voters, please vote and let your voice be heard. Our nation was built on free enterprise which we have enjoyed, but now we must reevaluate some things that we have at our disposal. We have lost some of our industry and we are not doing as well as we were in the past. Swan Rubber and General Electric are gone. Timken has downsized. When investment in our community is blocked, we as a county lose and our businesses lose. I urge you to keep an open mind and welcome the opportunities development in our county could bring. If Issue 4 passes, schools and businesses lose their shot at new revenue, and we’ve got to see this bigger picture. Keep Crawford County free from government restrictions.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO