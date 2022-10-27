Read full article on original website
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your voice be heard
Crawford County voters, please vote and let your voice be heard. Our nation was built on free enterprise which we have enjoyed, but now we must reevaluate some things that we have at our disposal. We have lost some of our industry and we are not doing as well as we were in the past. Swan Rubber and General Electric are gone. Timken has downsized. When investment in our community is blocked, we as a county lose and our businesses lose. I urge you to keep an open mind and welcome the opportunities development in our county could bring. If Issue 4 passes, schools and businesses lose their shot at new revenue, and we’ve got to see this bigger picture. Keep Crawford County free from government restrictions.
‘No Chance Vance’: Labor leaders advocate for Ryan
LIMA — Labor leaders across Ohio have joined the Ohio Democratic Party to advocate for workers in the state. The tour is titled ‘No Chance Vance’ in hopes to inform Ohioans why they should choose U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan (D). JD Vance (R) is campaigning against...
Dave Yost for Ohio attorney general: endorsement editorial
In his first term as Ohio attorney general, Columbus Republican Dave Yost has too often succumbed to the temptation of showboating, joining high-profile national cases of little relevance or importance to Ohio taxpayers. One example: a case filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking Biden administration records on supposed “federal intimidation” of parents who raise concerns at school board meetings.
Judge to Tupps: ”there’s a price to pay”
BUCYRUS—Jason Tupps, 47, of Galion, was sentenced Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Tupps was found guilty in an August jury trial with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to eleven years in prison. Visiting Judge Howard Hall took statements from...
Dr. Fox provides vision screenings for students at Fairway Preschool
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities appreciates Dr. Christina Fox for providing free vision screenings to the students at Fairway Preschool again this year. Dr. Fox has been volunteering her time by providing these vision screenings to Fairway Preschool for many years. Early identification and follow-up are imperative to a child’s overall development.
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
Galion City Schools taking proactive steps in safety measures
GALION—Galion City Schools sent out the following press release concerning the safety of their students and staff:. At Galion City Schools, we value the safety of our students and staff above all else, and we are taking proactive steps to bolster our security systems. On Friday, Oct. 14, administrators met with the Ohio Schools Safety Center and completed a safety assessment. The Safety Center plays a vital role in assisting schools across the state with preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats of violence. The Center was pleased with the measures Galion presently has and what we plan to put in place soon. The Center also made additional recommendations and shared other best practices that are now being implemented by our staff.
Ohio school buses to don bigger, brighter ‘STOP’ decals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio motorists will soon be able to see school buses more clearly. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that every school bus in the state will receive highly reflective “STOP” decals to make buses more visible and safer for the approximately 1.6 million students who ride in them. OSHP partnered with […]
Public hearings in Sunbury to focus on proposed developments
The City of Sunbury will hold two public hearings next month on proposed developments. The first is for a rezoning of five parcels along Granville Street and Sunbury Meadows Drive by Romanelli Sunbury Group LLC and NPA Commercial Property, LLC to a Planned Commercial District in the Sunbury Commerce Park. This will take place at 7:30 p.m. om Nov. 2 at Sunbury Town Hall.
Ontario issues State of Emergency; will shut off water at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 after line break
ONTARIO -- Due to a water main break, Ontario City Council has issued a State of Emergency. Water supply to the City of Ontario will be shut off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 to make necessary repairs to the water main.
State announces $2 million grant to aid in demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center
MANSFIELD -- The demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side may soon go forward, primarily funded through a $2 million state grant. The state announced Friday that the Richland County Land Bank has been awarded $2,077,500 in new demolition grants, part of the $500 million statewide for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget.
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
Over 400 complaints, 13 investigations completed by Columbus Inspector General's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigating allegations of police misconduct and use of force: it's the charge of the new Inspector General's office in Columbus. What are they uncovering? How many complaints are coming in?. At the time of an ABC6/FOX28 request last week, a spreadsheet shows 405 complaints had...
