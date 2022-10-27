ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

COVID cases rise in Utah for first time in weeks

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah are on the rise.

The latest numbers from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services show 2,119 were reported this week, along with 14 new deaths.

Mid-September was the last time Utah's cases surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 306 per day with the person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate at 16.9%.

Along with the health department numbers, waste water sampling also shows an increase in cases across the state, with 47.1% of sites showing elevated or increasing levels. The water measurement is considered to be a more accurate metric given the large number of home COVID tests that aren't reported to local health departments.

Over the past week, there are have been 135 new hospitalizations, with 116 people currently hospitalized and 14 of those patients in the ICU.

