Cartwright vs. Bognet | Rematch for 8th District House seat in Congress
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The race in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District has some similarities and some differences from the one two years ago. First, the boundaries were redrawn. Some parts of the 8th were taken away, and other sections were added. The district includes parts of Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike,...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
U.S. Senate hopefuls debate in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The long-awaited face-to-face debate between Dr. Oz and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman finally happened at a tv station in Harrisburg. And Fetterman immediately addressed the topic at hand. "I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. I'm going to miss some words. Mush some words...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election
Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
