Luzerne County, PA

U.S. Senate hopefuls debate in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The long-awaited face-to-face debate between Dr. Oz and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman finally happened at a tv station in Harrisburg. And Fetterman immediately addressed the topic at hand. "I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. I'm going to miss some words. Mush some words...
The Hill

Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election

Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
