ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
COLORADO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Everyone should drop Twitter now | Letters

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, ousts 3 top leaders, sources say | Oct. 27. Now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, every person on Earth who uses Twitter should cancel their account and leave that greedy man with $44 billion worth of nothing. Ironically, the world would be a much better place afterward, and Musk would get what he deserves.
KTVZ

Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting. They sparred over the state’s economy, abortion rights and, in a sign...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it

For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
KTVZ

​​How elections work

Whether you’re the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it’s always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy