WBIR
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Missouri matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the Vols matchup against Missouri was announced Monday. The Tennessee Football account tweeted that the Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12. This matchup is the last 2022 regular-season game taking place in Neyland Stadium. If you can't...
Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
Caught Off 'Guard': UT's dance team shocks and wows the crowd with an unlikely performer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost it...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
WBIR
Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in newest AP Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has moved up once again in the Associated Press Top 25. The Vols are now ranked No. 2, tied with Ohio State and one spot behind Georgia. The second-ranked Vols will play the top-ranked Bulldogs this Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. This...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock
Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
WBIR
No. 5 Lady Vols handle Carson-Newman in exhibition contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Lady Vol basketball team took care of business against in-state foe Carson-Newman in their lone exhibition contest this season in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Carson-Newman held its own in the first quarter and trailed by only three points after the first ten minutes...
WBIR
No. 3 Tennessee dominates No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had no problems when rival Kentucky rolled into Neyland Stadium on Saturday, winning 44-6. The third-ranked Vols jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the first drive and never trailed after that. Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 55-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. That receiving touchdown tied the school record for Hyatt.
Former NFL player leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP ahead of Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former NFL player left a generous tip at a Knoxville IHOP on Saturday ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Kentucky. Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip for his $14.29 meal at the IHOP located on Merchants Center Blvd. He was in town to catch the football...
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
Bubba Wallace Sounds Off on Massive Hit During Tennessee-Kentucky Game
Bubba Wallace loves his Tennessee Volunteers and the football team is rolling against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Wallace is getting ready for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, but he’s got time tonight to watch some college football. The hit was on Kentucky’s Dane Key. As the...
WBIR
College GameDay heading to No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — ESPN's College GameDay will be going to their third Tennessee game of the season. The college football pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens, Georgia for Tennessee's top-three matchup against top-ranked Georgia. The Vols beats No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and Georgia beat...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
'Let's beat Kentucky again!' | MEDIC announces annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the UT vs. Kentucky game being over, the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is happening from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, according to a release from the MEDIC Regional Blood Center. MEDIC will compete against the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization...
WBIR
Bearden girls' soccer captures back-to-back 3A state title
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season on Saturday afternoon and defeated Houston for their second 3A state championship in a row. BHS defeated the Mustangs 3-1, the identical score from last season, to finish their campaign 24-0. The Lady Bulldogs have...
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Vol Navy celebrates 60 years of cheering from the TN river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 60 years, boaters have gathered to party and cheer on the big orange from the water. Floating fans with the Vol Navy have docked ahead of Saturday's game. Paul Kelly is a boat owner whose been a member of the fleet since the 80s. He...
Central High School Bobcats Band named Grand Champion at Alcoa festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marked a big win for the Central High School Bobcats Band. The band won four awards at the 47th Alcoa Marching Band Festival. Those awards included: second place color guard, first place percussion, first place in class AA-1 and Grand Champion for small band division.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
WBIR
