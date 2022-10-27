ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Missouri matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the Vols matchup against Missouri was announced Monday. The Tennessee Football account tweeted that the Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12. This matchup is the last 2022 regular-season game taking place in Neyland Stadium. If you can't...
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
WBIR

Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in newest AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has moved up once again in the Associated Press Top 25. The Vols are now ranked No. 2, tied with Ohio State and one spot behind Georgia. The second-ranked Vols will play the top-ranked Bulldogs this Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. This...
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
WBIR

No. 5 Lady Vols handle Carson-Newman in exhibition contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Lady Vol basketball team took care of business against in-state foe Carson-Newman in their lone exhibition contest this season in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Carson-Newman held its own in the first quarter and trailed by only three points after the first ten minutes...
WBIR

No. 3 Tennessee dominates No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had no problems when rival Kentucky rolled into Neyland Stadium on Saturday, winning 44-6. The third-ranked Vols jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the first drive and never trailed after that. Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 55-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. That receiving touchdown tied the school record for Hyatt.
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
WBIR

College GameDay heading to No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — ESPN's College GameDay will be going to their third Tennessee game of the season. The college football pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens, Georgia for Tennessee's top-three matchup against top-ranked Georgia. The Vols beats No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and Georgia beat...
WBIR

Bearden girls' soccer captures back-to-back 3A state title

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season on Saturday afternoon and defeated Houston for their second 3A state championship in a row. BHS defeated the Mustangs 3-1, the identical score from last season, to finish their campaign 24-0. The Lady Bulldogs have...
WBIR

WBIR

