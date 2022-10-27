Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been convicted in a deadly shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at an east Columbus bar in October 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found 36-year-old Shawn Mapp guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder with firearm specifications after a week-long trial.
Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
Police look for man accused in Bexley bank robbery
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Bexley Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Bexley. Police say that the suspect went to a Fifth Third Bank in Bexley on Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. where he demanded a female teller to […]
Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle. Campbell was taken to Grant...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden community Sunday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. near South Linden. Police responded to a call at the intersection of Gladstone and 19th street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.
WSYX ABC6
Child among 2 people critically injured after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people are in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the northeast side. Police said the two people were struck just before 7 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road. One victim was taken to Nationwide Children's and...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
Man charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating 6-month-old daughter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating and strangling his 6-month-old child earlier this week, according to court records. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were sent to the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue in north...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
WSYX ABC6
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Case against Columbus police for Miles Jackson shooting sees decision from jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
