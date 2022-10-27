Read full article on original website
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Adam Cole & Claudio Castagnoli Tease Future WWE Appearance
Claudio Castagnoli is getting what he deserved for so long after jumping ship to AEW. However, Castagnoli and Adam Cole recently posted a cryptic post with clips from WWE’s Up Up Down Down YouTube series that could hint at their return to WWE programming in some form. Adam Cole...
Alexa Bliss Goes Full Firefly Fun House In Halloween Transformation Video
Alexa Bliss is one of the personalities in WWE who continues captivating fans. It seems Halloween is one of Alexa’s favorites. She just debuted her costume, surprising many as she brought back a fan favorite look. Bliss tweeted out a transformation video that is guaranteed to draw attention. When...
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
Karl Anderson No Longer Competing at NJPW Battle Autumn Show
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company prior to that. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. Now he won’t be competing at the upcoming NJPW event.
Logan Paul Fires Back At WWE Fans Who Don’t Respect Him
Logan Paul has had eyeballs on him ever since he was announced to compete at WWE Crown Jewel in a Universal Title match. Many netizens have doubted his ability to perform at that level, and now Paul has stepped up to respond to them. Paul is set to collide with...
Sasha Banks With WWE Crew For Live Event In Mexico
About a month after winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sasha Banks and her tag partner, Naomi, shocked the world when they decided to walk out of the company. The reason given at the time was the creative differences between the duo and Vince McMahon. Since then, WWE has refrained from mentioning both their names on television.
WWE SmackDown Will Be Back On Fox This Week
WWE was forced to air SmackDown on FS1 this week because of Major League Baseball World Series. There was a chance that WWE SmackDown would have to spend two weeks on FS1, but that is not the case now. Major League Baseball postponed tonight’s World Series Game in Philadelphia. This...
Elias Has No Idea How Matt Riddle Got Ezekiel’s Gear
Elias returned to Raw during a previous episode of Raw and immediately linked up with Matt Riddle, The Original Bro had a major surprise in store for The Drifter during Raw last night. The Halloween special edition of Raw last night featured a Trick of Street Fight between Matt Riddle...
Shayna Baszler Explains Why She Didn’t Betray Ronda Rousey
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey recently reunited on WWE SmackDown. Their friendship predates their arrival in the WWE, and the company has been teasing their on-screen alliance as of late. Baszler recently explained why she didn’t betray Rousey. Click for our full coverage of WWE SmackDown. The Queen of...
AEW Rampage Viewership Plummets To Under 400k
AEW brought a live Rampage for fans last week, but they had a decent card. Despite the packed episode, returning to Daily’s Place, but they still had to deal with a Friday night at 10:00 PM time slot. Wrestlenomics reports that the October 28th episode of AEW Rampage on...
Another Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week
Ever since winning the ROH World Television Title, Samoa Joe had run-ins with the Embassy, particularly Brian Cage. For several weeks now, The Embassy wasted no time assaulting Samoa Joe. Brian Cage has even indicated that he wishes to fight for the ROH World TV Title. It now looks like...
Triple H Appears During WWE Raw To Break Up Huge Brawl
Triple H may have retired from active in-ring competition, but that doesn’t mean The Game has stopped appearing on Raw and SmackDown as an on-screen talent. WWE’s Chief Content Officer showed up during Raw tonight to break up a huge fight. Tonight’s episode of Raw featured Corey Graves’...
Bobby Lashley Looking Forward To What Brock Lesnar Has To Say on WWE RAW This Week
A couple of weeks ago, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and confronted Bobby Lashley. He delivered a vicious assault on Bobby Lashley that left him hurt. This resulted in Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley for the US Title. Following the contest, Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar would...
WWE Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Crown Jewel Status During Raw
Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE at Extreme Rules. Wyatt became a regular on SmackDown in the wake of his terrific return. Tonight, his status for Crown Jewel was finally revealed. Kevin Patrick noted during Raw tonight that Bray Wyatt will be at the Crown Jewel premium live...
WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Under 900k On FS1
WWE continued their stories this week on SmackDown, including Bray Wyatt and the Bloodline. How did the viewership pan out on Fox?. According to Spoiler TV, October 28th’s episode of SmackDown brought in an overnight average of 835,000 viewers on FS1, with a .23 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Rhea Ripley Drags Edge On His Birthday
Edge is presently absent from WWE TV after losing to Finn Balor in their “I Quit” Match at Extreme Rules 2022. After this year’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, Edge made an attempt to bring Finn Balor on board as The Judgment Day’s newest member. That didn’t stop Rhea Ripley from insulting The Rated-R Superstar on his birthday, though.
Asuka Returns During WWE Raw This Week
Asuka posed a major threat to Damage CNTRL and they took care of that by putting her out of action for weeks. The Empress of Tomorrow finally made her return to Raw tonight to confront the group. Asuka returned to Raw to make the save for Bianca Belair from Damage...
Belief That The Rock Would Have A Difficult Time In Modern-Day Pro Wrestling
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the world of professional wrestling. His near-infinite charisma and amazing mic skills took him to the top of WWE. However, there are those who believe The Rock would have a difficult time in the modern-day pro wrestling world.
WWE Didn’t Attempt to Hide Emma Backstage Before Return
Emma had a good run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against stars like Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely uninspired for a variety of reasons. WWE also didn’t try to hide her. Emma was eventually released by...
