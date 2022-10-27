Read full article on original website
Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city lifeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boosting pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concertRoger MarshMorrison, CO
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55
A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County
The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart.
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers
Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Denver Health Paramedic Division director resigns
Dr. Kevin McVaney is stepping down as head of the Denver Health Paramedic Division, Denver7 Investigates confirmed. This comes shortly after new CEO Donna Lynne took over from Robin Wittenstein.
DPS considers closing 10 schools; JeffCo considers closing 16
A slew of metro area elementary and middle schools are facing closure as districts grapple what leaders say is crippling low enrollment at some facilities, although the proposals have seen pushback from community members who say there are better solutions and districts need to provide more transparency. The school boards...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Self-Proclaimed “Guntry” Club Set to Open its Doors in Denver
88 Tactical, the self-proclaimed “Guntry” Club whose name maintains links to white supremacy and Neo-Nazi numerology, is planning to expand into the Denver metro area. The company announced plans to expand to 16 cities around the country in the coming year. Future locations are expected to be over...
A developer kind of proposed demolishing the Gart Family’s Washington Park mansion
The palatial estate of the sports-retail dynasty the Gart Family, at 300 S. York St., went on sale in June for $7.9 million. As potential buyers consider putting in an offer on the 9,899-square-foot mansion that sits on two acres, they are also looking at possibly using the land for new development.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
