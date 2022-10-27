ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hills Village, CO

The Denver Gazette

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55

A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County

The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
douglas.co.us

“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers

Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year

AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Self-Proclaimed “Guntry” Club Set to Open its Doors in Denver

88 Tactical, the self-proclaimed “Guntry” Club whose name maintains links to white supremacy and Neo-Nazi numerology, is planning to expand into the Denver metro area. The company announced plans to expand to 16 cities around the country in the coming year. Future locations are expected to be over...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE

