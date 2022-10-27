ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to save amid rising heating, cooling costs

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Running the AC or firing up the furnace could soon cost consumers a little more.

“When you think of gas price, electric price, obviously those are going up,” said Matt Tyner, Vice President of Brand for Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. “But there are changes that are coming down the pipeline.”

According to Tyner, those changes are new minimum efficiency standards from the Department of Energy, that go into effect Jan. 1.

“There’s new regulations that are being put into place to be able to help create more efficient systems for the home from the federal government, that’s going to cause the manufacturer to retool the majority of their equipment,” Tyner said.

In layman’s terms, HVAC-makers are changing their equipment to meet these new requirements before the new year. Tyner said the materials and designs to comply with the new rules will cost more, leading to higher costs for companies and homeowners.

“With these new regulations it’s going to add another impact, just on the equipment side alone, that are going to be pretty substantial to a client buying a new heating and cooling system,” said Tyner.

If you have plans to purchase a new system, Tyner suggested moving that purchase up to avoid higher prices. But Tyner said prices for parts are also on the rise, as are labor costs.

For any homeowner hoping to avoid a potentially pricy problem, he suggested taking care of the equipment you already have. Schedule a “wellness check” for your current system, to make sure everything is operating properly.

“What you don’t want to see is going down the line and you get to a major repair that possibly could have been prevented.”

Tyner stressed acting now, before the end of 2022, especially if you plan to buy new. Then, he said, you reduce your costs and have a better chance of avoiding any supply availability or installation issues.

