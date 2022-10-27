ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
AUSTIN, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Name of suspect in Rochester shooting released

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police arrested Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after the Oct. 29 shooting in NW Rochester. According to witnesses police interviewed Saturday, a 27-year-old Rochester woman and Porter were driving down 18th Avenue NW Saturday afternoon, and saw a 30-year-old Brooklyn Center man in a 2012 Mercedes Benz driving down the same street.
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
LYON COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing

George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Suspect caught in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – Just before 7:30 pm Monday, Mitchell County issued an alert that law enforcement was looking for a man. The subject is described as a white male in a stocking cap, red hoodie, and shorts last seen in the St. Ansgar Area. Anyone who sees this...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Y-105FM

South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Officials arrest man after he admits to breaking into Alcester home

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Montrose man faces a list of charges after officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence Saturday morning. According to the Alcester Police Department, an officer was parked in a driveway along SD-11 around 3 a.m. The officer noticed a vehicle drive out of acreage that officials believed to be abandoned.
ALCESTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shots-fired during Halloween gathering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Teen Arrested For Car Theft, Fleeing From Officer

Hull, Iowa — An Orange City teen was arrested Thursday afternoon, for allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle earlier in the week. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:15 Thursday afternoon, their deputies arrested 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson on charges stemming from an incident that took place Monday afternoon.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KIMT

Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
ROCHESTER, MN

