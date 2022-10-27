ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
AOL Corp

Bear attacks Connecticut boy, 10, in backyard

A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut was hospitalized after a black bear attacked him in the backyard of his grandfather’s home Sunday, local media reported this week. The bear was euthanized after the attack in Morris, a town of around 2,200 northwest of Waterbury, around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told NBC Connecticut.
MORRIS, CT
CBS Boston

Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
RAYNHAM, MA

