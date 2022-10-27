Read full article on original website
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
AOL Corp
Bear attacks Connecticut boy, 10, in backyard
A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut was hospitalized after a black bear attacked him in the backyard of his grandfather’s home Sunday, local media reported this week. The bear was euthanized after the attack in Morris, a town of around 2,200 northwest of Waterbury, around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told NBC Connecticut.
Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
Waterbury man killed in Southington car crash
Jose Principe, 28, died at an area hospital. It’s unknown if the gunshot wound was a contributing factor in his death. An autopsy will be performed at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
News 12
3 Connecticut college students killed in van crash in Massachusetts, university officials say
Three Connecticut college students were killed after their van crashed with a pickup truck in Massachusetts, university officials say. The crash happened on Tuesday morning in the town of Sheffield. The two University of New Haven and one Sacred Heart University students who were killed were among seven people that...
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in Bronx
BRONX - A social media seductress has struck again, meeting men online and robbing them in Bronx motel rooms. Investigators have just linked two more robberies to this crew that have mostly occurred throughout the motels in the northern Bronx precinct of the 47th Precint but also in Soundview.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Man, 89, dead after SUV is rear-ended, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway
An 89-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV was rear-ended and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CT man arrested for assaulting 5 federal police officers who pulled him over
A 32-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Thursday for assaulting five federal police officers while they attempted to pull him over, authorities said.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing.
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Connecticut has seen its fair share of murder, and even serial killings. Some you may remember, and others may surprise you.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
