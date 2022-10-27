ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week

Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Reacts To Bloodline Breaking Character On WWE SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes. The match itself was pretty good, but the ending left more questions than answers. During the closing moments of the match, things went wrong between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Things didn’t end there, because the Bloodline needed to squash this fighting.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
ringsidenews.com

Madcap Moss Has Emotional Reaction To Emma’s WWE Return

Emma had a solid run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against the likes of Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely forgettable for a variety of reasons. Now, Emma’s boyfriend is also very happy about her return. Emma...
ringsidenews.com

Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return

Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
ringsidenews.com

Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE

Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Debilitating Health Problems From His In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Mick Foley truly made a name for himself as Mankind, one of the biggest stars of The Attitude Era....
ringsidenews.com

Edge Nearly Suffocated In Scary Match Against The Hardys

WWE Hall of Famer Edge shocked the world after making his return to pro wrestling during the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was 9 years after he was forced into retirement due to a neck injury. Edge and Christian were one of the greatest tag teams of all time in WWE,...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds No Disqualification Match To SmackDown Card Next Week

Liv Morgan has grown increasingly violent and sadistic ever since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan might just reach a new level of insanity next week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan once again assaulted Sonya Deville during SmackDown this week. The two women...
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
ringsidenews.com

Tony Schiavone’s Son Is Now Working As An AEW Producer

Tony Schiavone is one of the greatest wrestling announcers of all time. Tony returned to calling matches on TNT in 2019 when he started working as a broadcaster for AEW Dynamite. It appears, AEW now has a second Schiavone working in the background. Tony left the wrestling business shortly after...
ringsidenews.com

Wardlow Admits To Chaining Girls Up In His Bedroom

Wardlow strongly connects with fans as a babyface. Fans eagerly anticipate his revelations since they always lead to something intriguing. Wardlow recently revealed something that might shock many. Ward-dog was not ashamed to admit that, “I have girls chained up in my bedroom, but no one in my basement.” Yes,...
ringsidenews.com

The Usos Reach Impressive WWE Benchmark In 2022

The Usos are among the WWE roster’s most engaging teams. The WWE Tag Team Champions accomplished one milestone in September and the following month, they achieved another big one. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, over the weekend, both Usos competed in their 100th match of the year. This is...
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Names Pro Wrestling Legends Who Really Influenced Him

Shawn Michaels is one of the most popular and influential professional wrestlers of all time. His in-ring style was a perfect blend of athleticism and showmanship, and his natural charisma carried him to the top of the wrestling world. It’s no secret that he was inspired by some of the all-time greats. In a recent interview, Michaels named the wrestlers who he drew inspiration from during his career.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Dragged For Complicating Jon Moxley & MJF Storyline

Jon Moxley debuted at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and was immediately presented as a huge deal in the company. Moxley has already seen a level of success in AEW that many dream about. His latest storyline was also criticized for a good reason. During this past week’s episode of...
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Pulled Madcap Moss Aside For Some Personal Advice

Madcap Moss made his WWE debut in 2014 and wrestled in NXT for the next couple of years. He debuted on the main roster in 2020. However, an injury derailed his push. When Madcap Moss returned to WWE programming, he was rebranded as Madcap Moss and paired with Happy Corbin.
ringsidenews.com

Likely Reason For Alexa Bliss’ WWE Absence

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and has worked hard to make herself one of the highlights of the women’s division. She is a former RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion and remains a highlight of WWE television. Bliss returned to WWE television back...
ringsidenews.com

Ace Steel Was Bummed About AEW Backstage Drama After All Out

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went ballistic on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. Even Ace Steel, who was fired, was bummed over the aftermath following the incident. CM Punk got into an altercation with...

