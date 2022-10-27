Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle Valley boys soccer upsets TCA 3-2
No. 21 Eagle Valley boys soccer took the next step Friday night, taking down No. 12 TCA in Colorado Springs 3-2 in the first round of the 4A state boys soccer tournament. The Titans came into the game riding a seven-game winning streak, during which they had outscored opponents 41-2.
Second arrest made in murder case sparked by hikers finding body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road. The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0