ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Mountain, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley boys soccer upsets TCA 3-2

No. 21 Eagle Valley boys soccer took the next step Friday night, taking down No. 12 TCA in Colorado Springs 3-2 in the first round of the 4A state boys soccer tournament. The Titans came into the game riding a seven-game winning streak, during which they had outscored opponents 41-2.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy