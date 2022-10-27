What is the 2nd video show a Michigan State player doing?What did Michigan State HC Mel Tucker say in his statement?. Unless you have been in a cave for the past 12 hours or so, you have almost certainly seen the disgusting scene that took place on Saturday night at the Big House following Michigan football’s impressive win over Michigan State. Following the game’s conclusion, a group of MSU players was caught on video assaulting at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. Now, a second video has emerged showing an MSU player hitting a Michigan player with his helmet.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO