Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football players take to Twitter to react to Michigan State tunnel assault
By now, you have almost certainly heard about the disgusting scene that took place on Saturday night at the Big House following Michigan football’s dominating win over Michigan State. After the conclusion of the game, a group of Spartan players was caught on video assaulting at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. Following the locker room assault, multiple Michigan players took to Twitter to react.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker is asked about Michigan State players assaulting Michigan player in tunnel
On Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines dominated Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans on their way to a 29-7 win at the Big House. But what happened during the game has taken a backseat to what happened after the game as an incident happened in the tunnel to the locker room that was absolutely disgusting. If you have not heard by now, a large group of Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverines player as he was walking down the tunnel.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker: ‘swift and appropriate’ action will take place for MSU players involved in assault
On Saturday night at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Michigan State Spartans got a beatdown at the Hands of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines, as UM walked away with a 29-7 win in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. But following the game’s conclusion, a group of MSU players decided to give a beatdown of their own as they assaulted at least one Michigan player in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. On Sunday, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker released a statement.
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan locker room: ‘It should have been a blowout’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7, but the bigger story is what happened immediately after. There was a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MLive covered that with several stories, including those that include comments from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who referred to the incident as an assault, and athletic director Warde Manuel, who called it “completely and utterly unacceptable.” A police investigation is underway.
detroitsportsnation.com
Rich Eisen narrates Michigan football hype video for matchup vs. Michigan State
In a matter of hours, “the hour of decision” will take place when undefeated Michigan football hosts unranked Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. After losing two in a row to Mel Tucker and the Spartans, you can bet Jim Harbaugh will do everything he can to lead the Wolverines to a victory on Saturday night. Leading up to the game, Michigan grad Rich Eisen narrated a hype video for the Wolverines and it is pretty sweet.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan AD Warde Manuel’s statement on the post-game attack by MSU players
Following MSU’s 29-7 loss to the University of Michigan, 9-10 MSU football players attacked WR Andrel Anthony and possibly Ja’den McBurrows in the stadium’s tunnel. It is clearly McBurrows in the video; however, Jim Harbaugh stated in post-game statements that two players had been attacked. Michigan Athletic...
detroitsportsnation.com
8 Reasons why it’s great to be a University of Michigan football fan
Here are eight reasons, in no particular order, why it is great to be a University of Michigan football fan. GO BLUE!. The University of Michigan has one of the most recognized logos in sports. The Michigan football team has used block ‘M’ since the late 1800s and has changed very little.
detroitsportsnation.com
2nd video emerges of Michigan State players assaulting Michigan player
What is the 2nd video show a Michigan State player doing?What did Michigan State HC Mel Tucker say in his statement?. Unless you have been in a cave for the past 12 hours or so, you have almost certainly seen the disgusting scene that took place on Saturday night at the Big House following Michigan football’s impressive win over Michigan State. Following the game’s conclusion, a group of MSU players was caught on video assaulting at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. Now, a second video has emerged showing an MSU player hitting a Michigan player with his helmet.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State football suspends 4 players for assault at the Big House
By now, you have almost certainly heard about the disgusting scene that took place on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium following Michigan‘s dominating 29-7 win over Michigan State. Following the game, a group of Spartan players was caught on video assaulting at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. On Sunday night, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players had been suspended.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan at Rutgers: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Scarlet Knights
Following their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday night at the Big House, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will look to remain undefeated when they hit the road to take on Rutgers. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 at Michigan and the Wolverines had to hang on for a 20-13 win. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan at Rutgers has been released and the Wolverines are a heavy favorite.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly beefs up security, alters tunnel procedure for rivalry clash vs. Michigan State
Michigan apparently cracked down on any potential drama for the in-state rivalry matchup. No. 4 Michigan was held back by the referees and security from entering the tunnel going into halftime until Michigan State entered the locker room in the key Week 9 matchup. Angelique Chengelis with The Detroit News shared an image of the scene.
Michigan, Michigan State football players have postgame altercation in tunnel
What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022 ...
detroitsportsnation.com
3 Keys to Victory for the Michigan Wolverines v. Michigan State
Michigan football is on a roll this year. And, when it comes to the battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy, the cross-state rivalry, and the Michigan Wolverines v. Michigan State Spartans game, prior goodwill doesn’t mean much. Sure, their records are nowhere near each other, one is ranked in the top five, and the other … well … let’s just say they’re not ranked in the top five. But, this is a rivalry game and anything can happen.
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Rutgers, loses game and new starting QB on Saturday
Rutgers has given Michigan a tough game each of the past two years. Saturday’s results were a reminder that this season might be different. Rutgers was shut out at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, 31-0. The Scarlet Knights had just 134 yards of offense and three turnovers. They fell to 1-4 in the Big Ten (4-4 overall).
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
MLive.com
Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
Comments / 0