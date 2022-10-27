ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Voting confusion after text messages gave wrong polling information

WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas law enforcement agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day

(KAKE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a nationwide Drug Take Back Saturday. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Kansas are participating, including the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chad Gay said he hosts the event twice a year. “This certainly is, you know, an important resource like way,...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out

A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States is facing a diesel shortage and unless there’s a change, prices likely will spike. The U.S. only has about 25 days of diesel supply in reserve, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows. This is a level not seen since 2008.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
PARK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire

WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano

The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Missing 6-year-old child found

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.
WICHITA, KS

