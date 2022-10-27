ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’

The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
The Flint Journal

Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
