These are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022 ahead of the $1 billion jackpot drawing
LANSING, MI -- A $1 billion jackpot could be yours tonight as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. With so much money up for grabs, even casual players are likely to get in on the action, even if they don’t have a favorite set of numbers or special dates memorized for their lotto tickets.
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Comfy temps, but area of rain for Trick-or-Treat
Many Halloweens in Michigan we have to cover the kids’ costumes up with a heavy coat. You won’t have to hide the costumes for today’s trick-or-treat. You will have to deal with a few rain showers in an area of Lower Michigan. Here is the always updated...
Multiple $1M Powerball winners sold in Michigan in October, here’s where they were bought
LANSING, MI -- There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner being sold, leading to an incredible $1 billion jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. As the jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, more and more players have been buying tickets. And even...
Powerball tops $1 billion for Oct. 31 drawing, 5th billion-dollar jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Lottery players across the country are hoping to scare up some luck this Halloween as the Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 is worth an astonishing $1 billion. Only four other jackpots in the U.S. have ever topped the $1 billion mark, meaning tonight’s jackpot is in rare territory.
Mega Millions results for 10/28/22; jackpot worth $64 million
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $64 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 28. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1 will be worth $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 million.
Raise taxes to fix roads? Dozens of Michigan towns will weigh the question Nov. 8
It costs about $402,000 to reconstruct just one lane of a local road for 1 mile, according to Michigan’s Senate Fiscal Agency, in 2018. It’s a daunting number for communities that only have six-figure budgets, said Michael Selden, director of member information services for the Michigan Townships Association.
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
Annual ‘Banished Words’ list seeks nominations for 2022′s worst words, phrases
SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. -- Is there a popular word or phrase that makes you cringe? Here’s your chance to be rid of it forever — symbolically, at least. Lake Superior State University is accepting nominations for its yearly tongue-in-cheek list of words and phrases that deserve to be decried for “misuse, overuse and uselessness.”
Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’
The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
