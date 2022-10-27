ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

TuSimple Stock Plunges After Firing CEO Amid Probe Into Ties With China-Based Hydron

TuSimple Holdings (TSP) - Get TuSimple Holdings Inc. Report shares plunged lower Monday after it fired CEO Xiaodi Hou following weekend reports that the self-driving truck company is facing a series of federal probes linked to its ties with China-backed Hydron Inc. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that officials...
The Associated Press

PAR Technology’s Punchh® Launches Innovative Subscription Solution for Restaurants and Convenience Stores

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and builder of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced today that its industry-leading loyalty software Punchh ® is now offering enterprise restaurants and c-store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005318/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

