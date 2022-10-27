Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter
LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside at Nets game
Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team. He just wants to see it on a consistent basis. “We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Hawks
The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. The 28-year-old VanVleet has been ruled out with lower back stiffness after popping up as a surprise addition on Toronto's injury report Monday morning. VanVleet had said he was healthy at Sunday's practice following one of the worst performances of his career on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded just one point on 0-for-11 shooting but was adamant he was healthy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West
A year ago, Mike Conley Jr. was on a team mentioned as a championship contender. This year, the Utah Jazz aren't in that conversation. That doesn't change Conley's approach. “We're trying to win every day," Conley said. So far, the Jazz are winning more days than not. And two weeks...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers will once again be shorthanded on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. Without Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, and Robert Covington, the team will be looking to snap a four-game skid against a rebuilding Rockets team. For Houston, they will...
Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween
As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season
NOTE: This episode was recorded last week prior to the Pistons' weekend slate. The guys discuss the 1-4 start the Detroit Pistons had at the time. While expectations weren't high after the preseason, the opening win against Orlando had injected much hope for the Pistons' season. Fans were excited to learn more about this team full of youth all over with first, second, or third-year players dominating the depth chart at each position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul George’s go-ahead jumper lifts Clippers over Rockets and ends losing streak
Tyronn Lue eased to his seat, plopped down to do his pregame news conference before Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets and smiled. Before taking any questions, the Clippers coach offered this:. "Starters tonight — Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris and (Ivica) Zubac," Lue said.
ESPN
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season. Philadelphia finished 6-6 overall...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?
View the original article to see embedded media. At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday
Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
