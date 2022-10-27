ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside at Nets game

Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter...
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
MIAMI, FL
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team. He just wants to see it on a consistent basis. “We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of."
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. The 28-year-old VanVleet has been ruled out with lower back stiffness after popping up as a surprise addition on Toronto's injury report Monday morning. VanVleet had said he was healthy at Sunday's practice following one of the worst performances of his career on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded just one point on 0-for-11 shooting but was adamant he was healthy.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

A year ago, Mike Conley Jr. was on a team mentioned as a championship contender. This year, the Utah Jazz aren't in that conversation. That doesn't change Conley's approach. “We're trying to win every day," Conley said. So far, the Jazz are winning more days than not. And two weeks...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers will once again be shorthanded on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. Without Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, and Robert Covington, the team will be looking to snap a four-game skid against a rebuilding Rockets team. For Houston, they will...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween

As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season

NOTE: This episode was recorded last week prior to the Pistons' weekend slate. The guys discuss the 1-4 start the Detroit Pistons had at the time. While expectations weren't high after the preseason, the opening win against Orlando had injected much hope for the Pistons' season. Fans were excited to learn more about this team full of youth all over with first, second, or third-year players dominating the depth chart at each position.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season. Philadelphia finished 6-6 overall...
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Should Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?

View the original article to see embedded media. At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday

Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy