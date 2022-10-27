With UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling eyeing a return not until next summer, Henry Cejudo wants Sean O’Malley next. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who retained his title by finishing T.J. Dillashaw last week at UFC 280, told MMA Junkie that UFC 284 on Feb. 12 is too soon for him to compete again. Instead, he’s looking at mid-2023 to come back.

21 HOURS AGO