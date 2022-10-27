NOTE: This episode was recorded last week prior to the Pistons' weekend slate. The guys discuss the 1-4 start the Detroit Pistons had at the time. While expectations weren't high after the preseason, the opening win against Orlando had injected much hope for the Pistons' season. Fans were excited to learn more about this team full of youth all over with first, second, or third-year players dominating the depth chart at each position.

