WHEC TV-10
Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime. Almost every town supervisor in Monroe County signed a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul regarding the rising crime in Monroe county towns. Webster Town Supervisor, Tom Flaherty did sign...
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
Local Hospitals Over Capacity, Beds Line the Hallway of Emergency Rooms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has been reporting on hospital overcrowding in our region for months but the issue has become worse as we deal with a surge of Flu, COVID and RSV cases in addition to a shrinking number of nursing home beds in our community. Jacqui Burke has...
15-year-old girl arrived at local hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 7 p.m., Rochester Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Officers learned that a 15-year-old female city resident, suffering from a gunshot wound, had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. The victim is being evaluated and treated for what are currently considered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
Irondequoit council members meeting to discuss censuring council member
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss censuring Irondequoit Council Member Atrina Freeman. According to the censure notice, the town board was made aware of certain actions taken by Freeman it says are “antagonistic.” It also claims she frequently addressed town employees in a demeaning and accusatory manner.
FD investigating fire that destroyed home and took the lives of two cats on Wickwine Lane
Update: At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday multiple agencies were dispatched to a house on fire on Wickwine Lane. Since it was a clear day, the smoke was visible from a good portion of of the south side of the county. Units were on the scene in less than five minutes, and a single family home was involved. Due to the heavy volume of fire, the fire was knocked down from the outside. Over 40 firefighters were on the scene.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
Early voting across Mo. Co. starts off strong
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Both sides of the aisle say voting is off to a good start in Monroe County. Across the county there were just about 8,000 voters who cast an early ballot over the weekend. Early voting in Monroe County stretches for nine days across 14 locations. We...
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
Irondequoit man killed in crash
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Parma. Christopher Attili, 25, of Irondequoit was killed in the single-car crash. It happened on West Ridge Road between Dean and Pease roads. Deputies say Attili was the only person in the...
Rugburn performs for local elementary school’s Red Ribbon Week celebration
WEBSTER, N.Y. – Our own Brett Davidsen and his bandmates, Rugburn, were invited to perform at Klem Road North Elementary School in Webster. It was part of the school’s celebration of Red Ribbon Week. The Red Ribbon campaign is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. School leaders are highlighting the importance of making healthy choices and being kind to others at school. Each day this week had a theme. Friday was “celebrate creativity” day.
Newark woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times
NEWARK, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened on West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Casey A. McCabe, age 29, of Mobile Drive in Newark for assault, and...
No one injured in overnight house fire on Skuse Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on Skuse Street in the city. It happened in a two-story, single family home. Fire crews arrived in four minutes and saw flames coming from the front of the home. Crews had to force their way in through the front door, and they did not find anyone inside the home.
More than 20,000 free books given to City families and educators
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A national campaign called “Reading Opens The World” handed out 20,000 free books in Rochester Saturday afternoon. Books were stacked on tables inside Abraham Lincoln School No. 22. The campaign is fronted by the American Federation of Teachers. Stories of all types, were in...
What would you do if you won $1 billion lottery?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now lots of people are busy daydreaming about winning tonight’s Powerball Jackpot that’s worth $1 billion. What would you do with all that money?. Before Uncle Sam gets a cut in the form of taxes, $1 billion is up for grabs. I went to Gates Big M where I talked to customers to find out what they will do if they win the jackpot.
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
