Dolton students get surprise performance from Universoul Circus

There is no teacher asking these kids to be quiet and listen. In fact, The Universoul Circus ringmaster wants them to make some noise.

The gym at Lincoln Elementary School in Dolton is a far cry from the Big Top the Universoul Circus normally performs in.

But getting to the circus is challenging to many of these kids in Dolton, so city leaders and school officials are bringing the circus to them.

"Half the time the majority of people can't afford it. So why not bring the show to them," said Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

The performers include Caribbean dancers, acrobats on roller skates and even a double-decker jump rope performance.

School officials said this is about more than just entertainment. It's also an educational opportunity for many of these kids.

"A lot of our students have talent. It shows them what they can do with their talent. What they can be," Principal Byron Stingily.

The gym is filled with more than 500 screaming kids. The school managed to keep the performance a secret until Thursday.

They brought the kids into the gym and raised the curtain.

"Within the last 24-30 hours, getting a call from the mayor's office, we were able to arrange," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin J Nohelty.

This is just a sneak peek of the full Universoul Circus show that will run in Washington Park through Halloween.