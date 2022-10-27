ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolton, IL

Dolton students get surprise performance from Universoul Circus

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCwd9_0ipFwZe600

There is no teacher asking these kids to be quiet and listen. In fact, The Universoul Circus ringmaster wants them to make some noise.

The gym at Lincoln Elementary School in Dolton is a far cry from the Big Top the Universoul Circus normally performs in.

But getting to the circus is challenging to many of these kids in Dolton, so city leaders and school officials are bringing the circus to them.

"Half the time the majority of people can't afford it. So why not bring the show to them," said Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

The performers include Caribbean dancers, acrobats on roller skates and even a double-decker jump rope performance.

School officials said this is about more than just entertainment. It's also an educational opportunity for many of these kids.

"A lot of our students have talent. It shows them what they can do with their talent. What they can be," Principal Byron Stingily.

The gym is filled with more than 500 screaming kids. The school managed to keep the performance a secret until Thursday.

They brought the kids into the gym and raised the curtain.

"Within the last 24-30 hours, getting a call from the mayor's office, we were able to arrange," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin J Nohelty.

This is just a sneak peek of the full Universoul Circus show that will run in Washington Park through Halloween.

Comments / 3

Vadonna Taylor
4d ago

wow came to my grandkids s school they were so excited to tell me about now I see it awww thanks amazing! 😊

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue. 
CHICAGO, IL
Scary Mommy

A Hospital’s NICU Unit Hosted A Baby Halloween Costume Contest & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

There’s no question that any parent going through their child being in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is one of the biggest and unimaginable stressors, especially right at the beginning of being a parent. One hospital in Illinois is trying to find pockets of joy during the trying time by holding the absolutely cutest Halloween costume contest to ever happen. (Yes, even more than a puppy costume contest.)
PARK RIDGE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy