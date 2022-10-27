Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals 2022: Everything you should know

Cyber Monday is only around one month away, meaning it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of deals you’re hoping to take advantage of. All kinds of retailers will start promoting their excellent Cyber Monday deals soon, and we’re expecting tons of great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and so on. Best Buy is one retailer that’s likely to offer hundreds of excellent deals during the Cyber Monday 2022 shopping event. And that’s right after the already-massive Black Friday shopping event.

The Cyber Monday shopping event takes place today, on November 28, so it may be a few weeks before we start actually seeing the big deals. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of Cyber Monday.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022 TV deals

Looking for a new TV? Best Buy has a ton of excellent deals on TVs as we head towards Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the best Best Buy TV deals right now.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022 headphone deals

A great pair of headphones can absolutely change how you listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. No matter what you’re looking for from your headphones, there should be something here for your needs. Here are the best headphone deals you can get right now

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022 computer deals

Perhaps you need a new laptop, in which case it’s worth considering these great computer deals from Best Buy available right now.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022 smart home deals

The home is getting a whole lot smarter, and it can be a bit expensive to buy all those new smart home devices, for Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to get all kinds of devices at a discount. Here are the best smart home deals you can get in the run-up to Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday takes place on November 28. In other words, it’s around a month away.

Best Buy Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

A Cyber Monday sign in neon. Image source: Дмитрий Майер/Adobe

In the past, Black Friday has been the best way to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has served as a way to get great deals online. Recently, however, that has been changing a little. Now, you can find excellent online deals on Black Friday too. That will likely be accelerated this year, due to the fact that fewer people want to shop in-store (and brave large crowds) due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ultimately, we expect the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be similar in quality. That said, specific products that are discounted on Black Friday may not also be discounted on Cyber Monday. In other words, if you see a great deal for an item on Black Friday, it’s worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Hisense U7G on a TV stand. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last year, Best Buy offered a ton of amazing deals on Cyber Monday. That included excellent deals on TVs, like a TCL 55-inch TV, which was available for $250, or $150 off its normal price. There were also great deals on the Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone, which was available for $200, or $50 its normal price. Even the Sonos Move smart speaker was available at a discount — $300, instead of $400.

