Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding
Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
Oregon mayors ask state for more homelessness funding
Mayors from across Oregon gathered virtually Monday to ask the state for a significant increase in funding to address homelessness. They announced their intention to submit two budget proposals ahead of the 2023 Legislative session.
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
Readers respond: A brave recounting of history
My heartfelt thanks for the first installment of acknowledging the history both of the Oregonian and of the state of Oregon, (“Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” Oct. 24). I was born in Grants Pass in 1939, but my family relocated to Tacoma, Washington because my father was called into civil service and spent World War II working at Mt. Rainier Ordinance Base adjacent to Fort Lewis.
7,800 young Oregonians weren’t pre-registered to vote due to software glitch
Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday...
Readers respond: Racist history matters today
I have to say, I was shocked to see such a frank acknowledgment of the Oregonian’s complicity in the state’s racist legacy, (“Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” Oct. 24). I applaud you for undertaking this project. Your self-examination, though long overdue, comes at a critical moment when forces that would take us backwards seem to be gaining momentum here and across the country. Your commitment to a more just Oregon will be tested when the inevitable backlash occurs. Stay strong. History matters.
Readers respond: Johnson represents the middle
I’ve always said the only candidate I will agree with 100% is myself if I run. I’m not. So, I look for the best fit among the candidates. In the governor’s race, that is Betsy Johnson. For years the Republican Party has moved to the extreme right,...
Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted
I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
Oregon governor candidates: How would they direct schools to approach LGBTQ issues and racism?
Oregon’s next governor could hold significant sway over how schools approach institutional racism and bias, teach about gender and sexual orientation and the degree to which schools support LGBTQ students. In Oregon, the governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction and appoints the director of the Department of...
Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment
The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
More from our Publishing Prejudice series: Beat Check podcast
From its first days publishing as a daily in 1861 until well into the 20th century, The Oregonian existed as a newspaper by white men, for white men. The consequences were profound. Its white supremacist worldviews — excusing lynching, supporting segregation, stigmatizing people of color — helped shape the state today.
What TV channel is Rams vs 49ers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco online (10/30/2022)
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West showdown in NFL Week 8. San Francisco has won seven regular season meetings in a row. Since Sean McVay became head coach, the Rams are 3-8 against the 49ers. This California rivalry kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
