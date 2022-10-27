I have to say, I was shocked to see such a frank acknowledgment of the Oregonian’s complicity in the state’s racist legacy, (“Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” Oct. 24). I applaud you for undertaking this project. Your self-examination, though long overdue, comes at a critical moment when forces that would take us backwards seem to be gaining momentum here and across the country. Your commitment to a more just Oregon will be tested when the inevitable backlash occurs. Stay strong. History matters.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO