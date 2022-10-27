ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 19

Terry Ruvo
4d ago

so what they have admitted, is since our kids were wearing masks in school for about 2 yrs, they are now more sick than ever before. there immune system is not strong to fight off the viruses that are seen during this time of year. like colds & flu season. this is such a ridiculous article to place fear in parents & kids.

Reply
25
Joseph Brown
4d ago

in other words, it's cold and flu season 🤧

Reply(1)
25
Ann Endress
4d ago

fearmongering episode 24.pushing the vaccine for more money.

Reply(1)
13
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally

Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.

New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Top N.J. election official warns voters of misinformation texts (Updated)

A group called Voting Futures Trust is sending out text messages directing voters to the wrong polling location, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way warned today. Similar complaints of misinformation have been lodged against the group by election officials in Oregon, Illinois, California and Kansas. Yoni Landau, a former...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Halloween forecast: Trick-or-treaters will likely not have to worry about rain. Latest N.J. weather.

Despite the initial threat of rain, forecasters say it appears temperatures will be ideal for Halloween in New Jersey on Monday. “There is a little system that’s coming in from the west tomorrow, but rain chances, they really don’t look good,” Michael Silva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told NJ Advance Media on Sunday morning. “If anything, if we do get any rain, it probably won’t come in until after more towards the evening hours and that rain will mostly be light during the prime trick or treat hours.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy