Terry Ruvo
4d ago
so what they have admitted, is since our kids were wearing masks in school for about 2 yrs, they are now more sick than ever before. there immune system is not strong to fight off the viruses that are seen during this time of year. like colds & flu season. this is such a ridiculous article to place fear in parents & kids.
Joseph Brown
4d ago
in other words, it's cold and flu season 🤧
Ann Endress
4d ago
fearmongering episode 24.pushing the vaccine for more money.
NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally
Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.
New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Senator to Murphy on COVID vaccine mandate for schools: Don’t go there
TRENTON – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inching toward recommending that school children be required to get COVID vaccines, a state senator wants to block Gov. Phil Murphy's administration from adopting that rule in New Jersey. An advisory committee at the Centers for Disease Control and...
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says
Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
Poliovirus found in NY wastewater genetically linked to case that paralyzed New York man
Poliovirus found in samples of wastewater in New York state have been genetically linked to the case of polio that resulted in an unvaccinated man becoming paralyzed earlier this year. New York health officials reported in July that a case of polio had been detected in Rockland County. This was...
New Jersey Transit decides if mask mandates will return
New Jersey Transit has not required face coverings on their trains and busses since April. A small, but vocal, group of riders have been demanding their return. It's not going to happen. At Monday's Customer Service and Operations committee meeting the issue was again raised. In the past, New Jersey...
Viral illnesses are spreading among N.J. kids. The rise is ‘incredibly concerning.’
The kids are pouring in, coughing and wheezing and congested. First it was enterovirus and rhinovirus. Now RSV has become the dominant infection, with flu cases also growing. And doctors wonder if the volume will remain high for the foreseeable future. A spate of respiratory viruses is sending children to...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Here are some ways to dispose of your unwanted medications in the tri-state.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
NJ’s top counties for working from home – and how change may last
TRENTON – Between people working from home and commuters whose trips got shorter, New Jerseyans spent nearly 30% less time traveling to work each day in 2021, compared with 2019. That’s an even more eye-opening way of looking at how the pandemic upended everyday working patterns in the state...
New Jersey Globe
Top N.J. election official warns voters of misinformation texts (Updated)
A group called Voting Futures Trust is sending out text messages directing voters to the wrong polling location, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way warned today. Similar complaints of misinformation have been lodged against the group by election officials in Oregon, Illinois, California and Kansas. Yoni Landau, a former...
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Hospitals across central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
Sea turtles? Be on the lookout on NJ beaches this time of year
Hate to admit it, but it's getting chilly outside. Did you feel that cold air smack you in the face this morning? I did and let me tell you, I was bummed that it got that cold so quickly this year. The thing about living in the Garden State, though,...
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Halloween forecast: Trick-or-treaters will likely not have to worry about rain. Latest N.J. weather.
Despite the initial threat of rain, forecasters say it appears temperatures will be ideal for Halloween in New Jersey on Monday. “There is a little system that’s coming in from the west tomorrow, but rain chances, they really don’t look good,” Michael Silva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told NJ Advance Media on Sunday morning. “If anything, if we do get any rain, it probably won’t come in until after more towards the evening hours and that rain will mostly be light during the prime trick or treat hours.”
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
