FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kristin Jewell Sowder
Kristin Jewell Sowder, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in an accident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Deborah Chandler Albin; her papaw; and her son, Jake, who passed shortly after her. She is survived by…. Her husband: Mike Sowder;. Five...
Jacob Douglas “Jake” Sowder
Jacob Douglas “Jake” Sowder, age 4 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Jake was preceded in death by his mother shortly before him, Kristin Sowder. He is survived by…. His father: Mike Sowder;. Six siblings: Devon, Dylan and...
Robert “Bobby” Lewis Mercer
Robert “Bobby” Lewis Mercer, age 69 of Brandenburg, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at home. He was born on March 19, 1953 in Hardinsburg to the late Robert Murrel Mercer and Stella Doris Tate. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Abagail C. Mercer; and son, Justin Scott “Spooky” Mercer.
Accident Claims Life Of Westview Man
A single vehicle accident near Westview left one man dead just after 4 p.m. Friday. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a SUV headed southbound in the 7000 block of Kentucky 259 suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
