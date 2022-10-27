Kristin Jewell Sowder, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in an accident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Deborah Chandler Albin; her papaw; and her son, Jake, who passed shortly after her. She is survived by…. Her husband: Mike Sowder;. Five...

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO