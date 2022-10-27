ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Will trading away Roquan Smith hurt the Chicago Bears in the long run?

The Chicago Bears made shock waves when they traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. General manager Ryan Poles has traded the franchise’s single-season record holder for most sacks in Robert Quinn and Smith in a matter of days. In return, Poles added a second and fifth-round pick for Smith and a fourth-round pick for Quinn. Poles also got veteran linebacker A.J. Klein back in the Smith deal.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?

Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Jerry Jones signals potential all-in trade deadline for Cowboys

Leading up to the trade deadline, Jerry Jones is getting the hopes up of every Dallas Cowboys fan. Every single team in the NFL right now — including the Dallas Cowboys — should be picking up the phone to see what they can do to improve their team in advance of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. If you do nothing, you better be mighty confident that there were no good options to upgrade available, or mighty confident in what you already have on-roster.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

