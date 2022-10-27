Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE and AEW Stars Reunite for Sheamus' Wedding Photo, Seth Rollins Reveals New Look
During last night's SmackDown Michael Cole revealed that Sheamus was recovering from the painful attack by The Bloodline last week and thus will miss some time on WWE TV. While that is the kayfabe reason for his absence, the real reason is that Sheamus was taking time away to get married to his now wife Isabella, and a host of WWE and AEW stars gathered to celebrate their friend's big day. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Miro, CJ Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sara Amato all took a photo together, which you can find below, and you can also see Rollins' new look. Congratulations to the amazing couple!
ComicBook
Where Is Kevin Owens? Latest Update on the Former WWE Universal Champion's Absence from WWE Raw
Kevin Owens has been oddly absent from WWE television recently, but it doesn't appear to be because of any kind of injury. The former WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on Raw or SmackDown since the latter's Sept. 30 episode, but he has still managed to wrestle six times at live events with the most recent being this past weekend in Mexico. He also popped up on a recent episode of NXT to promote the NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh but his absence from the main roster was never outright addressed.
ComicBook
Impact Wrestling Star Is Reportedly Returning to WWE
WWE has been busy since Triple H took over creative, as the company has seen the return of several former WWE superstars over the past few months. A new report from PWInsider suggests another former NXT and SmackDown star is on the way back to the company, and that would be Chelsea Green. According to the report, Green will soon close out her time in Impact Wrestling and has evidently already filmed an exit vignette with her current VXT Tag Team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the most recent Impact tapings. Green also followed the tapings with a hint of her departure, tweeting "Left you all #VXT from the beginning" and a heart emoji.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Another Former SmackDown Superstar
Fans who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown were surprised to see Emma make her return to the company after five years, and a new report suggests that the company is interested in bringing back another star to the women's division. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who were previously in WWE, including Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell). Nox didn't get much of a chance on the main roster before she was among the extensive releases over the past two years, so it would be amazing to see her get an actual run on Raw or SmackDown.
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson to Announce New XFL Team Names & Logos on Halloween
The XFL is returning (again) next year, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners leading the football league's reboot. This take on the XFL is launching in 2023 with a broadcast partnership that will give it a good chance at being widely seen around the country. Details on the XFL are still slim, but Johnson is planning to make a big announcement about the league on Halloween.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
ComicBook
Jimmy Uso Says It's An "Open Door" For Notable Name To Join The Bloodline
The Bloodline holds a monopoly on the numbers game. Since Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020, he has surrounded himself with his family. Shortly after their singles feud concluded, Jey Uso acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief and joined him as his right hand man. From there, Jey's brother Jimmy returned to the ring from injury and aligned himself with his family. This fully reformed The Bloodline, the trio of Reigns and the Usos that sporadically tagged throughout the 2010s. Now operating as a full-time unit, Reigns and the Usos have dominated WWE SmackDown together for over a year, capturing all of the main roster's men's world and tag titles.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 31): Roman Reigns, Lesnar vs. Lashley, Halloween-Themed Street Fight
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will serve as the go-home show for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on top of being a special Halloween-themed episode. On top of some major appearances, the show will look to get in on the holiday spirit with a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis, so expect various spots involving candy and pumpkins. The only other match confirmed right now is a non-title bout between Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross, playing off what happened in last week's main event.
ComicBook
Watch Sami Zayn Hit Roman Reigns' Superman Punch
The Honorary Uce has added one of the Tribal Chief's signature strikes to his arsenal. This past weekend at a WWE live event, Sami Zayn and the Usos took on Braun Strowman and the New Day in six-man tag action. Late into the match, the ring was cleared of all men except Zayn and Strowman, giving the two a small reignition of their rivalry from years past. With Strowman in a precarious position, Zayn smashed his fist to the mat akin to Roman Reigns readying his Superman Punch. As a dazed Strowman got back to his feet, Zayn landed the Superman punch to much fanfare.
Comments / 0