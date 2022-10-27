WWE has been busy since Triple H took over creative, as the company has seen the return of several former WWE superstars over the past few months. A new report from PWInsider suggests another former NXT and SmackDown star is on the way back to the company, and that would be Chelsea Green. According to the report, Green will soon close out her time in Impact Wrestling and has evidently already filmed an exit vignette with her current VXT Tag Team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the most recent Impact tapings. Green also followed the tapings with a hint of her departure, tweeting "Left you all #VXT from the beginning" and a heart emoji.

2 DAYS AGO