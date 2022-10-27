Read full article on original website
Anthony. Martinez
4d ago
keep letting these bums off with a slap the wrist and not only does it put average citizens in danger but also our Police officer's..
Reply
19
WWWWatcher
4d ago
Great pueblo lost 2 of its finest oh well they had their chance and Bonnie and Clyde will meet them at the vault doors of death.
Reply
11
pumpkinPie
2d ago
the community who is automatically assuming police were in the right is disturbing. not only because they feel a person deserves to be murdered for something trivial. too many people these days want the scales of justice tipped too far. it's turning into wild west
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Shooting near E Fountain Blvd, no injuries
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
KKTV
Off-duty deputy makes arrest, complaint filed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy making an arrest after a suspect allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Double homicide victims identified, police still searching for suspects
Police have identified two men who were shot and killed early Sunday morning as they continue to search for suspects.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs
A man was sentenced for the murder of a 12-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
KKTV
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was killed and 11 others injured when a teenager crashed a stolen SUV in Aurora over the weekend. According to city police, eight teens and preteens were piled into the vehicle when it careened into a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
Police say domestic dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a domestic dispute Saturday night.
KKTV
2 in critical condition following I-25 crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight. The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car. The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was...
KKTV
2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
cpr.org
Pair killed in shootout with Douglas County deputies identified as Pueblo residents
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in Lone Tree late Tuesday night during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies. David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, died during the 9-minute altercation with deputies inside the parking garage of RTD’s Lincoln light rail station. Both were from Pueblo.
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
KKTV
WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
Comments / 48