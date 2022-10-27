Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)
The Washington Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound I-405. A semi-truck had a collision and rolled over, blocking the ramp. Emergency crews were called and investigated the rollover collision. Authorities have reported that there were...
q13fox.com
Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
q13fox.com
2 people hospitalized after shooting on Alki Beach
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two people were shot on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Police were called to the area of 62nd Ave. SW and Alki Ave. SW around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a double shooting. An SPD spokesperson confirmed the shooting was a drive-by. Both...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
q13fox.com
Sammamish school evacuated, closed early following bomb threat
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed Monday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. Michelle Caponigro, the school's principal, announced they evacuated the school Monday morning following the threat. Parents were advised not to come to school to pick up their students, due to concerns of increased...
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
q13fox.com
Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
Several businesses burn in 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews continue to put out hot spots after a fire erupted in a commercial building early Friday. A total of 30 units worked together to battle the fire burning in the heart of Downtown Sumner on Main Street. EPFR says the...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Olympia pot shop the latest in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A fifth pot shop has been hit by a smash-and-grab robbery in just a week, this time in Olympia. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a stolen truck crashed through the barred front windows of The Green Lady, a pot shop in West Olympia. Surveillance video shared by...
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
q13fox.com
Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the...
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it. The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End. Someone even put nails in the...
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
q13fox.com
SPD arrests suspect in Georgetown double murder
A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Police do not believe the shooting was random.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
