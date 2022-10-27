ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
KENT, WA
2 people hospitalized after shooting on Alki Beach

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two people were shot on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Police were called to the area of 62nd Ave. SW and Alki Ave. SW around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a double shooting. An SPD spokesperson confirmed the shooting was a drive-by. Both...
SEATTLE, WA
Sammamish school evacuated, closed early following bomb threat

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed Monday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. Michelle Caponigro, the school's principal, announced they evacuated the school Monday morning following the threat. Parents were advised not to come to school to pick up their students, due to concerns of increased...
SAMMAMISH, WA
Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
OLYMPIA, WA
Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
SEATTLE, WA
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
BELLEVUE, WA
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA

