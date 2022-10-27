ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Volunteers, donations make Edinboro Food Pantry

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The mission is to feed people. It’s a simple mission. Even when a reporter from JET 24/FOX 66 is there, they hand him a bowl of hearty stew with mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, and dessert. The hallways are lined with doors, and in each room are boxes of nonperishable food.

Outside along the side walk, the volunteers greet the queued cars with a smile. It’s a crisp fall day, so the volunteers are wearing coats and some have on earmuffs. After a quick exchange with the driver in the front of the line, a volunteer calls out “two large families.” Bags begin to be assembled.

Among the items added to the bags are produce such as potatoes, bell peppers, chopped iceberg lettuce, full romaine hearts, half gallons of milk with blue caps in black crates. They’re offered onions — “regular or green?” There are bagged, chopped carrots and bags of tomatoes. Multiple coolers hold frozen vegetables and frozen meat. Even decorative gourds and baby pumpkins are available to those who want them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXFEe_0ipFuxZ000
Jim Anderson at Edinboro Food Pantry.

“It’s a pretty good selection that they give them,” said Jim Anderson. He’s been a volunteer at the Edinboro Food Pantry for about 10 years. He’s one of about eight volunteers among the sidewalk helping to prepare bags for the line of vehicles. In total, the Edinboro Food Pantry has nearly 30 volunteers who make meals possible for local families. (In fact, so many people have volunteered their time to the pantry that organizers have had to reluctantly turn them away — “There’s nothing worse than showing up as a volunteer and just having to stand around,” said Mary Weber, the pantry administrator.)

Dawn Beale has been a volunteer at the pantry for about 15 years. She’s been with the pantry since before it moved to its current location at 150 S. Perry Lane on the PennWest Edinboro campus (the pantry’s website is www.edinborofoodpantry.com). She’s seen a lot of changes during her volunteering tenure.

“COVID changed a lot — it used to be that people could come in and walk through and pick out what they like. They thought that was more personable,” Beale said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsV5I_0ipFuxZ000
Bagged produce ready to be distributed to families at Edinboro Food Pantry.

Now it’s mostly outside as a drive-thru operation. (Registration for new clients is indoors.) Hence the winter coats and earmuffs. Anybody who lives in Erie County knows that Edinboro is not insulated from the harsh winters of Northwest Pennsylvania. But families still need food despite the weather.

“It gets pretty nasty outside here in Edinboro sometimes, but the only time we shut down is when General McLane schools shut down,” Anderson said.

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

Families and food banks throughout the country were impacted by COVID-19. On the heels of the pandemic is inflation. As reported on www.YourErie.com earlier this month, Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month to month and annually. Since the beginning of the year, the CPI has climbed and lately has continued to hold steady at about 8% since April 2022. That’s the 12-month rate which compares the prices to the same time a year earlier.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the CPI for the month of September showed that the “all items index” had increased 8.2% over the past 12 months. People are paying 8.2% more on average. Lower in the report was a bleak picture on grocery prices. “Food at home” (as the BLS categorizes groceries) rose 13% over last year. Cereals and bakery products increased 16.2%, and dairy was up as much as 15.9%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvImB_0ipFuxZ000

Edinboro Food Pantry has noticed an increase in traffic. Those are families that are struggling to afford groceries. Beale said a couple of months ago, the pantry saw about 100 families showing up. This week, they had planned for about 200 families.

Even the volunteers have noticed the increased prices on store shelves.

“I don’t usually buy canned soup, but I recently needed tomato soup for a recipe. I went to the store and it was $1.59 and I thought, ‘Wait, that used to be 79 cents,'” Weber recounted.

Donations and volunteers support the pantry. About 95% of what is given out at the Edinboro pantry comes from the regional Second Harvest Food Bank, but monetary donations are incredibly helpful to their efforts, Weber said. She stressed that monetary donations are key. An invoice from Oct. 24 showed that the pantry was able to purchase about 6,000 pounds of food for $5,520. After applying grant funding, that 6,000 pounds of food cost the pantry only about $233.

“Our money goes a lot further than your can of vegetables,” Weber said.

An annual food drive will be held on Nov. 16 in Edinboro (additional details will be announced as the date gets closer). Still, there’s work to be done to help families before and after the donation drive. And the staff at the Edinboro Food Pantry aim to make it a personal experience.

“There’s such a great camaraderie among ourselves and our clients — we know our clients’ stories, and we know our clients’ names,” Beale said. “That’s nice because sometimes we can tailor things. Like if we know a family is going through a tough time, we can throw in an extra half gallon of milk.”

That spirit rang true with her offer of stew and mashed potatoes — “We always feed the family here,” Beale said.

