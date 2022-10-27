ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
AMARILLO, TX
Blue Cross Blue Shield customers won't lose in-network coverage at BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas customers will stay in-network at BSA Health System after the two parties reached an agreement, according to an announcement Monday. BSA said customers should not experience any disruption in their care. In September, BSA sent a letter to its...
AMARILLO, TX
West Texas A&M University hosts annual 'Punkin Chunkin' contest

Engineering students at West Texas A&M University wrapped up October with the annual pumpkin chucking contest. In teams of four, students built an array of slingshots with the goal of launching pumpkins with as much distance and accuracy as possible. The project included 21 teams and over 60 launches. “We...
CANYON, TX

