abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police arrest man accused of shooting 3 people, killing at least 1 of them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend, killing at least one of them. Bol Deng, 23, is charged with murder. He was arrested after being located by SWAT. According to police, Deng shot three people around 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
Police: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times during fight at Avondale School Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times during a fight at Avondale School Park. Police were dispatched to the park behind Avondale Elementary School around 7 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.
Man shot multiple times while pumping gas, Amarillo police looking for gunman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for shooting a man at a gas station. According to police, the victim was pumping gas at a station near 24th Ave and Dumas Highway when he was shot multiple times around 3 p.m. The victim made...
Blue Cross Blue Shield customers won't lose in-network coverage at BSA
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas customers will stay in-network at BSA Health System after the two parties reached an agreement, according to an announcement Monday. BSA said customers should not experience any disruption in their care. In September, BSA sent a letter to its...
West Texas A&M University hosts annual 'Punkin Chunkin' contest
Engineering students at West Texas A&M University wrapped up October with the annual pumpkin chucking contest. In teams of four, students built an array of slingshots with the goal of launching pumpkins with as much distance and accuracy as possible. The project included 21 teams and over 60 launches. “We...
