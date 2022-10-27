Let’s talk about Fine Art Shows. Most of the Kansas City fine art shows are outdoors and we have some wonderful ones. But the Kansas City weather is unpredictable and can be very damaging to quality art. So, most fine artists will show a few of their items in galleries, but it’s rare to see the quantity of their work. Keith and Wanda Davenport (the promoters of art and craft shows) have been participating in fine art shows all over the mid-west for over 20 years with their outdoor and wildlife photography. As members of Summit Art and Blue Springs Art League, they have many friends who have been bugging them to promote a specific fine art show. So, on November 4th and 5th at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, they will host an art and craft event with many nationally recognized artists that will be sharing their treasures. These fine artists have won multiple awards in these categories, paintings (watercolor, acrylic and oil), drawing, glass, photography, mixed media and more. There will also be quality craft vendors with unique items for your holiday gifts and décor, but you will be pleased with the professional quality of the products, the event and the facility.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO