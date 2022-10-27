Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kcur.org
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
kcur.org
Kansas City-based Black Pantry wants to create a national ecosystem for Black businesses
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction,...
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
kcparent.com
KC’s Best Christmas Lights
Kansas City sparkles in holiday splendor with magnificent displays across the metro! These are our top picks for the best Christmas lights in KC!. Most displays operate from Thanksgiving through Christmas, sunset (5:30) to 10:00; however, there are a few exceptions. Check websites to verify times. Tips to enjoy your...
kcur.org
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best Vietnamese food in Johnson County 🍜
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite Vietnamese restaurants — and yet again, they did not disappoint. Let’s get into this week’s 5 to Try. It may be across county lines, but Vietnam Cafe in Kansas City, Kan., is a top recommendation from Post readers.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
Gift of Sole Gala draws hundreds in support of Kansas City children
Hundreds were in attendance Thursday night at the Gift of Sole Gala, an event to help provide shoes for girls and boys in Kansas City.
kcstudio.org
Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show | Lee’s Summit, MO
Let’s talk about Fine Art Shows. Most of the Kansas City fine art shows are outdoors and we have some wonderful ones. But the Kansas City weather is unpredictable and can be very damaging to quality art. So, most fine artists will show a few of their items in galleries, but it’s rare to see the quantity of their work. Keith and Wanda Davenport (the promoters of art and craft shows) have been participating in fine art shows all over the mid-west for over 20 years with their outdoor and wildlife photography. As members of Summit Art and Blue Springs Art League, they have many friends who have been bugging them to promote a specific fine art show. So, on November 4th and 5th at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, they will host an art and craft event with many nationally recognized artists that will be sharing their treasures. These fine artists have won multiple awards in these categories, paintings (watercolor, acrylic and oil), drawing, glass, photography, mixed media and more. There will also be quality craft vendors with unique items for your holiday gifts and décor, but you will be pleased with the professional quality of the products, the event and the facility.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brookside, Kansas City
Brookside, Kansas City is known to be vibrant, charming, and quaint. Located five miles south of the city's center, Brookside is an urban center with stunning residences, distinctive stores, hip eateries, and cultural attractions that locals and tourists love. It was one of Kansas City's earliest suburban shopping districts and...
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
Mulch fire forces temporary closure of Kansas City brush drop-off site
Kansas City's Missouri Organic Recycling Center is temporarily closed to customers because a mulch fire there continues to smolder.
New lab opening in Olathe creates dozens of new jobs
KCAS lab opened in Olathe last week, creating 175 new jobs as it works to support biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health drug development.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO man found located
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
Comments / 0