Kansas City, MO

kcparent.com

KC’s Best Christmas Lights

Kansas City sparkles in holiday splendor with magnificent displays across the metro! These are our top picks for the best Christmas lights in KC!. Most displays operate from Thanksgiving through Christmas, sunset (5:30) to 10:00; however, there are a few exceptions. Check websites to verify times. Tips to enjoy your...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show | Lee’s Summit, MO

Let’s talk about Fine Art Shows. Most of the Kansas City fine art shows are outdoors and we have some wonderful ones. But the Kansas City weather is unpredictable and can be very damaging to quality art. So, most fine artists will show a few of their items in galleries, but it’s rare to see the quantity of their work. Keith and Wanda Davenport (the promoters of art and craft shows) have been participating in fine art shows all over the mid-west for over 20 years with their outdoor and wildlife photography. As members of Summit Art and Blue Springs Art League, they have many friends who have been bugging them to promote a specific fine art show. So, on November 4th and 5th at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, they will host an art and craft event with many nationally recognized artists that will be sharing their treasures. These fine artists have won multiple awards in these categories, paintings (watercolor, acrylic and oil), drawing, glass, photography, mixed media and more. There will also be quality craft vendors with unique items for your holiday gifts and décor, but you will be pleased with the professional quality of the products, the event and the facility.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brookside, Kansas City

Brookside, Kansas City is known to be vibrant, charming, and quaint. Located five miles south of the city's center, Brookside is an urban center with stunning residences, distinctive stores, hip eateries, and cultural attractions that locals and tourists love. It was one of Kansas City's earliest suburban shopping districts and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

